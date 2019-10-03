I've been a therapist for 24 years—and this is what I learned about those who say, 'I hate people'

Even after being in the field of therapy for nearly 24 years, I still can't help but feel unsettled and completely caught off guard every time I hear someone say, "I hate people." This negatively charged statement causes me to involuntarily sit up straight in my chair because, at my core, it can be difficult to fathom. Sure, people can frustrate, hurt and anger one another, but the vast majority of us are doing the best we can. Over the years, I've found that many people who proclaim their hatred are simply attempting to express frustration, or they erroneously believe it will protect them from pain. In today's world of constant change, fear and uncertainty, it has become an increasingly common behavior. However, this pessimistic worldview carries unnecessarily harmful consequences; it can keep people stuck in a defensive, narrow and unhelpful posture. As a result, it can negatively affect both their work and personal lives.

Researchers have found that this type of cynicism can also show up as a temporary symptom of burnout: When we are living in a state of time scarcity and overwhelm, we lose sight of our values and need for connection, and other humans can begin to feel like distractions and stressful obligations.

Escaping the 'I hate people' mentality

Our beliefs are powerful in that we unknowingly morph thoughts into facts. We also unconsciously search our environment for further evidence that our beliefs are true. If we are holding firm that "people suck" (another one that raises my hackles), we will certainly find evidence to back up that claim. Conversely, if we believe people are innately good, we will encounter more validation to fill up that bucket of beliefs. Wouldn't you much rather live in a world with benevolent folks? Fortunately, our mindset around this is largely under our control. Regardless of our overall worldview of humanity, with brief practices we can shift it more toward the positive.

Research backs up this assertion. According to a study led by Barbara Fredrickson, a professor who researches positive emotion, adopting a "loving-kindness meditation ritual can produce positive emotions in a way that outpaces the hedonic treadmill effect." ("Hedonic treadmill," also called "hedonic adaptation," is what psychologists refer to as the human tendency to quickly become used to changes — positive or negative — in order to maintain a stable level of happiness.) According to Fredrickson and her team of researchers, when we experience more positivity, we are more receptive to social support and live longer, happier and more successful lives. Overall, these benefits promote increased life satisfaction and a reduction in depression and other health issues.

The 'kindness-mindful' break