This popular Medicare plan won't be available for some people next year

For people turning 65 next year, the lineup of Medicare supplemental insurance policies — aka, Medigap plans — will look somewhat different.

While the options will remain the same for people who turn 65 before Jan. 1, those who hit that Medicare-eligible age after this year will have fewer choices.

Due to a 2015 change in federal law, coverage for Medicare's Part B deductible — $185 for 2019 — no longer will be permitted in Medigap policies sold to people who are newly eligible for Medicare starting next year. (Part B covers doctor's visits and other outpatient therapy, along with durable medical equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers. Part A provides hospital coverage.)

This change means the two Medigap plans that pay the annual Part B deductible — C and F — will be off the table for future 65-year-olds.

"Anyone who turns 65 before Jan. 1 can still enroll in Plan C or F even after that date," said Elizabeth Gavino, founder of Lewin & Gavino in New York and an independent broker and general agent for Medicare plans. "This only affects people who turn 65 after this year."

And, if you already have one of those Medigap policies, you can keep it and nothing will change, Gavino said.

Medigap plans, which are sold by private insurance companies, help cover cost-sharing aspects of original Medicare — Parts A and B — including copays and coinsurance.