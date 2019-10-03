Europe will face more economic 'pain' if US limits investment in China, analysts say

This photo taken on May 17, 2019 shows a container ship berthing at the port in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province. EU firms are "caught in the crossfire" of the US-China trade war, which is hurting the economic environment and exports to the United States, the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on May 20, 2019.

Europe would be vulnerable to even more economic "pain" if the Trump administration decided to press ahead with U.S. investment curbs against China, analysts told CNBC.

Several news outlets recently reported that the White House was looking into limiting investment ties between the world's two largest economies.

The options being considered were thought to include removing Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges and restricting government pension funds' investments in the Chinese market.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Greg Shuang told reporters earlier this week that any delisting moves would "harm the interests of Chinese and American companies and people, create turmoil in financial markets, and endanger global trade and economic growth," according to Reuters.

"If these threats were to turn into action, the risk for Europe is that fears of an ever-escalating trade war could drive a further fall in the yuan," Constantine Fraser, European political analyst at the TS Lombard research group, told CNBC via email.

"That means lower demand from China, and from the rest of the world too — and more pain for Europe's heavily export-dependent economy."