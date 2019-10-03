Trump reiterates call for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, says China should investigate too

President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Florida from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that China should look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the eve of restarted trade negotiations between the two economic superpowers.

Trump, speaking outside the White House before departing for Florida, mentioned China after reiterating his call for Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son — a request he made in a prior phone call with Ukraine's president that helped launch an impeachment inquiry.

"If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens," Trump said when asked what he wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to do about the former veep and his son.

"They should investigate the Bidens," Trump said. "Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine."

House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, last week announced a formal impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint raising alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky. In that call, Trump asked if Ukraine could "look into" unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against Biden and his son.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said, according to a memorandum of the call released last week. "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it, It sounds horrible to me."

