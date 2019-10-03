Trump reiterates call for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, says China should investigate too

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops after disappointing services economy reading

Stocks dropped after the release of disappointing economic data added fuel to Wall Street's fears over the global economy.

US Marketsread more

Services survey shows economy is weaker than expected amid...

The report comes amid worries that the U.S. economy faces a recession as global growth slows and tariffs put a dent in business plans to expand.

Economyread more

2-year Treasury yield falls to lowest level since 2017 after weak...

The yield on the benchmark 2-year Treasury note fell to its lowest level in more than two years after a weaker print on the services sector.

Bondsread more

Trump to issue executive order 'protecting' Americans from...

The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump just said he wants China to investigate Joe Biden

Trump said that China should also look into Biden, a potential political rival in the 2020 election.

Politicsread more

Retail trade group: 2019 holiday sales could rise 3.8% to 4.2%

Holiday retail sales are expected to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% this year, reaching between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion, the National Retail Federation said.

Retailread more

Optimism about the economy falls to three-year low, CNBC survey...

CNBC's All-America Economic Survey shows just 23% of Americans believe the economy will improve in the next year.

All-America Economic Surveyread more

Credit Suisse has a word to describe this sluggish economy — a...

Credit Suisse said a contraction in industrial production accompanied by healthy economic data elsewhere lands the economy in a middle ground or a "semi recession."

Marketsread more

Apple to launch smaller, cheaper iPhone that's as powerful as...

Apple will launch the iPhone SE2, an iPhone with the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11, in Q1 2020, according to TF Internatioanl Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Technologyread more

First sports book inside a US pro sports arena is planned in DC

William Hill US and the owner of the Washington Capitals and Wizards are teaming on the venture inside D.C.'s Capital One Arena.

Sportsread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

PepsiCo CFO: The consumer is doing 'just fine' right now 'as far...

As recession fears drag down the stock market, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said that the consumer is doing "just fine" right now.

CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
Politics

Trump reiterates call for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, says China should investigate too

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his call for Ukraine to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — a request he made in a prior phone call with Ukraine's president that helped launch an impeachment inquiry.
  • Trump, speaking outside the White House before departing for Florida, said that China, too, should look into his potential political rival in the 2020 election, though he has not asked China to do so.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Florida from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2019.
Leah Millis | Reuters

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that China should look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, on the eve of restarted trade negotiations between the two economic superpowers.

Trump, speaking outside the White House before departing for Florida, mentioned China after reiterating his call for Ukraine to launch a probe into Biden and his son — a request he made in a prior phone call with Ukraine's president that helped launch an impeachment inquiry.

"If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens," Trump said when asked what he wanted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to do about the former veep and his son.

"They should investigate the Bidens," Trump said. "Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine."

House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, last week announced a formal impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint raising alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky. In that call, Trump asked if Ukraine could "look into" unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against Biden and his son.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said, according to a memorandum of the call released last week. "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it, It sounds horrible to me."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.