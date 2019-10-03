Trump signs executive order expanding Medicare, saying Democrats are 'stealing' health care

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday he said would improve private Medicare plans for seniors, slamming Democrats for what he described as putting health-care "under threat" with "Medicare for All" proposals.

Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally at a retirement community in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking 2020 Democratic contenders' health policies. He said as long as he's president, "no one will lay a hand on your Medicare benefits."

"Medicare is under threat like never before," Trump told a crowd. "I will never allow these politicians to steal your health care and give it away to illegal aliens."

Earlier Thursday, senior administration officials said Trump was expected to issue an executive order making changes to the Medicare program to "protect" Americans from Democratic health-care proposals they said would "destroy" coverage for seniors.

The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare insurance for seniors, senior officials said on a call with reporters. The plan would also offer more affordable plan options, increase use of telehealth services and bring payments in Medicare fee-for-service program in line with payments for Medicare Advantage, officials said.

Trump has made lowering health-care prices one of the key issues of his administration as health care remains a top issue for voters in the 2020 elections.

The executive order takes direct aim at 2020 Democratic candidates who advocate for changes to the U.S. health-care system through some version of Medicare for All.

Arguably the most drastic proposal is from Sen. , I-Vt., who is calling for eliminating private health insurance and replacing it with a universal Medicare plan. Proponents say it would help reduce administrative inefficiencies and costs in the U.S. health-care system. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has backed Sanders' proposal.

During the speech in Flordia, Trump described "Medicare for All" as a massive "government health-care takeover" that would "obliterate" coverage for seniors.

"They want to raid Medicare to fund a thing like socialism," he said. "Today we're creating a health care system that protects vulnerable patients."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.