UAW cites 'significant progress' in talks with Ford as GM strike, negotiations continue

DETROIT – As the United Auto Workers and General Motors continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant progress" has been made on those talks.

In a letter to Ford's unionized workforce Thursday, UAW Vice President Rory Gamble said 18 out of 20 of the subcommittee bargaining units have reached tentative agreements ahead of "large economic items" being discussed with top-level negotiators once the talks move to Ford.

The union's negotiations with GM have been slow moving, taking a full week to resolve smaller issues before they could move to the top negotiators, or "main table."

While the UAW selected GM as its "target" company to establish a "pattern" agreement that will be used at Ford and Fiat Chrysler, the union's non-GM departments have continued negotiations with their respective companies.

"While the UAW-GM bargaining team continue to set the pattern by negotiating first, we remain ready and able to complete our negotiations when called upon," Gamble wrote.

Ford's time could come sooner rather than later if negotiations with GM fall apart or the union decides it could get a better deal with the remaining outstanding issues at Ford. While not routinely done, the union has switched or threatened to switch the target company in the past. However, that's not normally done while workers are on strike.

A person familiar with the talks said the union's focus remains on the current patterned bargaining with GM. A UAW spokesman declined to comment on the potential of the union moving on to Ford before reaching a deal with GM.