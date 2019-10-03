US-EU trade fight could drag on after 'big victory' at the WTO, says ex-Trump official

American President Donald Trump seen in between the flags of the U.S. and the European Union.

The World Trade Organization has just authorized the U.S. to go ahead with its tariffs worth billions of dollars on the European Union — that's "a big deal" that would hopefully bring both sides to the negotiating table, said a former high-ranking trade official under President Donald Trump.

But Washington and Brussels have not achieved much in their past trade negotiations, so the U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, said Clete Willems, who was deputy director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"It's a big deal: $7.5 billion is the largest retaliation number that the WTO has ever authorized. So, it's a big victory for the United States," said Willems, who's now a partner at law firm Akin Gump after leaving his White House position in April.