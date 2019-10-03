US-EU trade fight could drag on after 'big victory' at the WTO, says ex-Trump official

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

US-EU trade fight could drag on after 'victory' at the WTO, says...

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.

World Economyread more

The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Marketsread more

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Politicsread more

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Market Insiderread more

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Autosread more

'There is no return to what Hong Kong was,' strategist says of...

Amid escalating violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, businesses have been hit and social order has been disrupted.

China Politicsread more

Here's a first look at Microsoft's folding phone and dual-screen...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

Technologyread more

China's hog herd may drop by 55% due to fatal swine fever, says...

China's hog herd fell by half in the first eight months of 2019 due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever and will likely shrink by 55% by the end of the year,...

Livestockread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Bed Bath &...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

These charts show why this is the most critical time for Trump's...

President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.

Politicsread more

'Toxic chemical fumes,' not oils, may be causing vaping illness,...

Doctors researching the cause of a sudden respiratory illness that's killed at least 16 people in the U.S. since July say a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as...

Health and Scienceread more

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys blast prosecution over withholding...

Defense attorneys for Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny "Ramesh" Balwani criticized prosecutors Wednesday for stalling to turn over what they call key documents that would clear...

Technologyread more
World Economy

US-EU trade fight could drag on after 'big victory' at the WTO, says ex-Trump official

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • The World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the U.S. imposing tariffs on the European Union.
  • "At the end of the day, what they'd like to do is use these tariffs for leverage to get a negotiated outcome," said Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director. 
  • But the U.S. and the EU have not achieved much in their past trade negotiations, so those tariffs could stay in place for many months, said Willems.
American President Donald Trump seen in between the flags of the U.S. and the European Union.
Didier Lebrun | Photonews | Getty Images

The World Trade Organization has just authorized the U.S. to go ahead with its tariffs worth billions of dollars on the European Union — that's "a big deal" that would hopefully bring both sides to the negotiating table, said a former high-ranking trade official under President Donald Trump.

But Washington and Brussels have not achieved much in their past trade negotiations, so the U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, said Clete Willems, who was deputy director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"It's a big deal: $7.5 billion is the largest retaliation number that the WTO has ever authorized. So, it's a big victory for the United States," said Willems, who's now a partner at law firm Akin Gump after leaving his White House position in April.

... you are going to see these tariffs in place for some period of months.
Clete Willems
former deputy director at the National Economic Council

"At the end of the day, what they'd like to do is use these tariffs for leverage to get a negotiated outcome," he said. "But I do think that the two sides haven't worked together particularly well when it comes to trade negotiations lately and it may take some time for them to work through these issues ... so you are going to see these tariffs in place for some period of months."

The WTO outcome on Wednesday came after years of wrangling over subsidies that aircraft maker Airbus received from several European governments. The U.S. first lodged the complaints in 2004.

In response to the WTO ruling, the EU suggested it would retaliate against U.S. tariffs.

VIDEO2:1302:13
US government to impose tariffs on EU aircraft and agricultural products
Closing Bell

The U.S. and the EU have been at odds over trade issues, especially since Trump took office in 2017. Both sides have been trying to negotiate a trade deal but have not appeared to make much progress.

A potential escalation in trade friction between the two sides comes at a time when the U.S. is facing off against China in a tariff fight that has dampened business sentiment and threatened economic growth globally.

Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a Thursday note that it's hard not to see the timing and context of the WTO ruling as "tragic." He said the decision could steer global trade "even more off-course."

"But the blow is not just to trade as corporate margins erode, household discretionary income is diminished, shipping suffers air pockets and financial repression is prolonged," he said.