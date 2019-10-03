US futures point to slightly lower open

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures indicated a slightly lower open on Wall Street Thursday morning.
At around 2:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures were trading 35 points higher but indicated a negative open of more than 25 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also traded slightly higher but pointed to lower implied opens.
Wall Street is reeling from an 800-point plunge over the last two sessions, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down 494.42 points on Wednesday as investors track fears of an economic recession.
The sell-off began on the back of weak manufacturing data on Tuesday, after the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity in September fell to its lowest level in over a decade.
Some market commentators have suggested that the protracted trade war between the U.S. and China is beginning to impact growth. Delegations from Washington and Beijing are due to meet next week in the hope of finding a consensus.
In other trade news, the White House plans to widen its combative trade policy with 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies, along with cheese from across the continent.
The move comes after the World Trade Organization ruled in favor of the tariffs after years of wrangling over European government subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus. The EU has suggested it will retaliate against U.S. tariffs.
In corporate news, Tesla deliveries missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, sending its shares nearly 6% lower in trading after the bell.
Meanwhile Reuters reported that Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are poised to lead a planned listing for home rental company Airbnb Inc, citing sources familiar with the matter.
PepsiCo and Constellation Brands are due to report earnings before the bell, with Costco reporting after the session's close.
A host of economic data is expected Thursday. Jobless claims figures for September are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, before final Markit composite and services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data at 9:45 a.m ET.
ISM non-manufacturing PMI, employment, new orders, prices and business activity figures for September are expected at 10:00 a.m. ET, along with monthly factory orders for August.
Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles is set to deliver a speech at 8:30 a.m. ET to the European Banking Federation Summit in Brussels.
-CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.