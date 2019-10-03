US-India trade deal is good for global growth, says the World Economic Forum

The U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion of European goods could stay in place for many months, says Clete Willems, former National Economic Council deputy director.World Economyread more
U.S. markets fell broadly for two consecutive days, as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
Gold prices could surge to as high as $2,000 per ounce next year, according to David Roche of Independent Strategy.Futures & Commoditiesread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.Autosread more
Amid escalating violent clashes between the police and demonstrators, businesses have been hit and social order has been disrupted.China Politicsread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
China's hog herd fell by half in the first eight months of 2019 due to a devastating outbreak of African swine fever and will likely shrink by 55% by the end of the year,...Livestockread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.Politicsread more
A trade deal between the United States and India will be positive for global growth, said Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum.
"I think there is something moving on the trade deal between the U.S. — the largest economy in the world, and India — the fastest growing among the emerging economies," Brende told CNBC's Tanvir Gill at the WEF India summit on Thursday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the U.S. for a state visit in September. This week, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is due to meet Indian Finance Minister Piyush Goyal at the WEF summit, said Brende.
Some have suggested that India's economy may not be as big as China's, the world's second largest economy.
Still, India could be a good partner for the U.S. amid its protracted trade war with China, Brende suggested, saying a trade deal between Washington and New Dehli could signal "something positive."
"Trade conflicts today are slowing down the global growth. Trade was the engine of growth for decades," he added.
Perhaps world leaders may be ready to send out some good signals on the trade front as the U.S. and China return to the negotiating table later this month, said Brende.
"What world leaders have seen is: If trade continues to drop, that will lead to dropping growth, to higher unemployment," he said. "Maybe leaders will do more to enhance trade."
No concrete details of a trade deal between Washington and New Dehli has been announced yet.
Ultimately, India is a good investment choice because it "is one of the youngest populations in the world, 1.2 billion people, there are huge opportunities in this country," said Brende. "Provided also, of course there are investments in infrastructure," as well as upscaling and rescaling, he added.