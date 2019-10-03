Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no sign of slowing, CDC says

The number of cases of a deadly vaping illness continues to rise "at a brisk pace" with 18 confirmed deaths and more than 1,000 cases in almost every state across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has identified 275 new cases over the last week and is investigating several other deaths that are suspected of being caused by vaping, Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principle deputy director, told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

Schuchat called it a "very concerning outbreak" with no signs of abating.

"We haven't seen a measurable drop in the occurrences of new cases," she said. "The data that we've seen doesn't suggest it has peaked, it doesn't suggest this is declining."