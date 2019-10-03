Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no sign of slowing, CDC says

Skip Navigation
New plunge in mortgage rates could save homeowners thousands of...

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.

Real Estateread more

Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no...

An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump signs executive order he says will improve Medicare...

Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.

Health and Scienceread more

Schiff: Trump asking China to probe Biden is a 'breach' of his...

Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."

Politicsread more

Here's what happened to the market on Thursday

Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.

Marketsread more

FDA approves second drug to prevent HIV infection

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Friday

We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.

Marketsread more

Larry Lindsey: Limits on Chinese investment a 'good path' to...

"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.

US Economyread more

UAW cites 'significant progress' in talks with Ford as GM strike...

As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...

Autosread more

Trump suggests without evidence that Big Pharma could be driving...

Trump suggested pharmaceutical companies could be helping to drive "the hoax," what he calls the House's impeachment inquiry.

Politicsread more

United Airlines ramps up recruitment to hire 10,000 pilots over...

United Airlines is increasing its pilot recruiting as it faces a race to fill cockpits as half its current pilots face mandatory retirement age.

Airlinesread more

Cramer: 'We gotta get Netflix the hell out of FAANG'

CNBC's Jim Cramer says it's time to remove Netflix from FAANG and perhaps insert Microsoft, creating FAAM instead.

Technologyread more
Health and Science

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr@/in/berkeleylovelace
Key Points
  • The CDC has now confirmed 1,080 probable cases of a deadly vaping illness across the U.S.
  • U.S. health officials have confirmed 18 deaths with more fatalities under investigation.
  • Of the 578 cases where doctors know what patients were using, roughly 78% of the patients said they vaped THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
A woman smokes an E-Cigarette at Digital Ciggz in San Rafael, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The number of cases of a deadly vaping illness continues to rise "at a brisk pace" with 18 confirmed deaths and more than 1,000 cases in almost every state across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has identified 275 new cases over the last week and is investigating several other deaths that are suspected of being caused by vaping, Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principle deputy director, told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

Schuchat called it a "very concerning outbreak" with no signs of abating.

"We haven't seen a measurable drop in the occurrences of new cases," she said. "The data that we've seen doesn't suggest it has peaked, it doesn't suggest this is declining."

VIDEO1:3601:36
CDC: Vaping-related lung illness cases rise to 1,080 from 805
Closing Bell

The CDC has confirmed 1,080 probable cases across 48 states and the Virgin Islands so far.

Doctors still don't know what's making people sick, Schuchat said. Of the 578 cases where doctors know what patients were using, roughly 78% of them said they vaped THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, while 17% percent said they exclusively used nicotine, according to the CDC.

"In light of the seriousness of this condition," consumers should stop vaping, particularly THC and especially anything bought off the street, she said.

The number of deaths jumped from 12 confirmed fatalities last week to 18 this week, the CDC said. It's proving to be an especially deadly illness for older adults.

"The fatalities that we're seeing tend to be a bit older," she said, adding that the media age among the deceased is close to 50 while the median age among all patients is 23.

The CDC has dispatched more than 100 physicians and investigators since the lung disease started to emerge as a public health threat in July. Doctors initially said the illness resembled a rare for pneumonia, caused by oil in the lungs, but new research casts doubt on that theory.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic published a study Wednesday said a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as previously expected, may be what's making patients sick. They examined lung biopsies from 17 patients suspected of having the mysterious illness.

Public health officials are urging consumers not to use e-cigarettes or other vaping products in the meantime. The CDC also recommends not using vaping products off the street and not adding substances to products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

"CDC will continue to work with FDA and state health partners to investigate the cause, or causes, of this outbreak and to bring an end to these lung injuries," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

WATCH: Juul ramps up lobbying efforts as vaping backlash grows

VIDEO2:4402:44
Juul ramps up lobbying efforts as vaping backlash grows
Squawk on the Street