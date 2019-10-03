Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no sign of slowing, CDC says

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.Health and Scienceread more
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.Health and Scienceread more
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."Politicsread more
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.Marketsread more
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.Marketsread more
"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.US Economyread more
As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...Autosread more
Trump suggested pharmaceutical companies could be helping to drive "the hoax," what he calls the House's impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
United Airlines is increasing its pilot recruiting as it faces a race to fill cockpits as half its current pilots face mandatory retirement age.Airlinesread more
The number of cases of a deadly vaping illness continues to rise "at a brisk pace" with 18 confirmed deaths and more than 1,000 cases in almost every state across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC has identified 275 new cases over the last week and is investigating several other deaths that are suspected of being caused by vaping, Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC's principle deputy director, told reporters on a conference call Thursday.
Schuchat called it a "very concerning outbreak" with no signs of abating.
"We haven't seen a measurable drop in the occurrences of new cases," she said. "The data that we've seen doesn't suggest it has peaked, it doesn't suggest this is declining."
The CDC has confirmed 1,080 probable cases across 48 states and the Virgin Islands so far.
Doctors still don't know what's making people sick, Schuchat said. Of the 578 cases where doctors know what patients were using, roughly 78% of them said they vaped THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, while 17% percent said they exclusively used nicotine, according to the CDC.
"In light of the seriousness of this condition," consumers should stop vaping, particularly THC and especially anything bought off the street, she said.
The number of deaths jumped from 12 confirmed fatalities last week to 18 this week, the CDC said. It's proving to be an especially deadly illness for older adults.
"The fatalities that we're seeing tend to be a bit older," she said, adding that the media age among the deceased is close to 50 while the median age among all patients is 23.
The CDC has dispatched more than 100 physicians and investigators since the lung disease started to emerge as a public health threat in July. Doctors initially said the illness resembled a rare for pneumonia, caused by oil in the lungs, but new research casts doubt on that theory.
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic published a study Wednesday said a mix of "toxic chemical fumes," not oils as previously expected, may be what's making patients sick. They examined lung biopsies from 17 patients suspected of having the mysterious illness.
Public health officials are urging consumers not to use e-cigarettes or other vaping products in the meantime. The CDC also recommends not using vaping products off the street and not adding substances to products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
"CDC will continue to work with FDA and state health partners to investigate the cause, or causes, of this outbreak and to bring an end to these lung injuries," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.
WATCH: Juul ramps up lobbying efforts as vaping backlash grows