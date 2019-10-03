Here's what happened to the market on Thursday

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.
Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.
Nancy Pelosi tweeted that Trump is "putting his personal political gain ahead of defending the integrity of our elections."
Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the second drug to prevent HIV infections on Thursday. Descovy, is a PrEP or pre-exposure prophylaxis drug. That means the drug...
We'll get the government's latest jobs report, Sec. Pompeo's subpoena deadline and speeches from a host of Federal Reserve officials.
"I even think the president has recognized it's not cost effective to push the tariff anymore," former Fed governor Larry Lindsey says.
As the United Auto Workers and GM continue negotiations to potentially end an 18-day strike against the automaker, the head of the union's Ford Motor unit says "significant...
Trump suggested pharmaceutical companies could be helping to drive "the hoax," what he calls the House's impeachment inquiry.
United Airlines is increasing its pilot recruiting as it faces a race to fill cockpits as half its current pilots face mandatory retirement age.
The Dow gained 122.42 points, or 0.47% to close at 2,6201.04. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% to 2,910.63. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.12% to 7,872.26. Thursday's gains chipped away at the market's massive two-day sell-off to start off the fourth quarter.
Stocks rose after the possibility of lower interest rates from the Federal Reserve increased. Expectations of a 25 basis-point rate cut rose to 88.2% on Thursday from 77%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch. Lower rates makes it cheaper for companies to borrow money for corporate buybacks or grow their businesses.
Expectations for a rate cut rose after the release of disappointing U.S. services data from the Institute for Supply Management. ISM said the U.S. services sector grew at its slowest pace since August 2016. Stocks briefly plunged after the data was released at 10 a.m. ET, before staging a sharp recovery. At its low of the day, the Dow was down more than 300 points.
Shares of big-tech companies such as Facebook, Apple, and Alphabet outperformed on Thursday, offsetting losses from bank stocks. Facebook climbed more than 2.7% while Apple and Alphabet gained 0.85% and 0.98%, respectively. J.P. Morgan Chase slid 0.14% while Bank of America pulled back 0.11%.
Wall Street will keep its eyes on economic data as the U.S. government is scheduled to release the September jobs report. The U.S. economy is forecast to have added 145,000 jobs in last month, according to a Dow Jones estimate. Consumer sentiment numbers are also set for release on Friday. Read more here.