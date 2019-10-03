Your first trade for Thursday, October 3

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Trump administration to slap tariffs on EU aircraft and...

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.

Stock futures fall, pointing to a third day of losses

Futures pointed to a lower open as investors fretted over the state of the U.S. economy ahead of the release of key data later in the day.

Trump to issue executive order 'protecting' Americans from...

The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.

Recession risks are climbing, Barclays warns

Barclays' Michael Gapen shares Wall Street's recession concerns ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock falls on disappointment with the pace of...

In notes, analysts expressed disappointment with the pace of progress made on the company's turnaround.

Bank of America says this is a 'make or break' quarter for...

Netflix's earnings will show whether it can compete with rival platforms from Disney, Apple and others, according to Bank of America.

Credit Suisse has a word to describe this sluggish economy — a...

Credit Suisse said a contraction in industrial production accompanied by healthy economic data elsewhere lands the economy in a middle ground or a "semi recession."

Analyst says for the first time ever he is worried about Tesla...

JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform.

US weekly jobless claims rise slightly

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 213,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Tesla co-founder Marc Tarpenning joins Pierre Omidyar's Spero...

Pierre Omidyar-backed Spero Ventures has a new venture partner, Tesla co-founder Marc Tarpenning.

Tesla delivers a record 97,000 vehicles in third quarter, missing...

Musk set expectations high again this quarter, telling employees in a recent email that the company "has a shot" at delivering 100,000 cars, which would set a new record.

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, October 3

Final Trades: GOOGL, DAL and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Google

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Delta

Dan Nathan was a seller of The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Steve Grasso was a seller of ULTA

