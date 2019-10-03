Your first trade for Thursday, October 3

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to officials.Politicsread more
Futures pointed to a lower open as investors fretted over the state of the U.S. economy ahead of the release of key data later in the day.US Marketsread more
The executive order is intended to bolster Medicare Advantage, private Medicare coverage for seniors, senior administration officials say.Health and Scienceread more
Barclays' Michael Gapen shares Wall Street's recession concerns ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report.Trading Nationread more
In notes, analysts expressed disappointment with the pace of progress made on the company's turnaround.Retailread more
Netflix's earnings will show whether it can compete with rival platforms from Disney, Apple and others, according to Bank of America.Marketsread more
Credit Suisse said a contraction in industrial production accompanied by healthy economic data elsewhere lands the economy in a middle ground or a "semi recession."Marketsread more
JMP Securities lowered its rating on Tesla's stock to market perform from market outperform.Investingread more
First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 215,000 for the most recent week, up slightly from the 213,000 claims reported for the previous week.Economyread more
Pierre Omidyar-backed Spero Ventures has a new venture partner, Tesla co-founder Marc Tarpenning.Technologyread more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Google.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Delta.
Dan Nathan was a seller of The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund.
Steve Grasso was a seller of ULTA.
