Stocks in Asia set to trade little changed ahead of US payrolls report

Stocks in Asia were set to open little changed on Friday as investors await U.S. payrolls data for September, set to be released later stateside.

Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,365 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,370. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,341.74.

Shares in Australia were also set to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 6,498.0, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,493.00. Australia retail sales data for August is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Market reaction in Hong Kong will be watched on Friday after reports that the city's government is set to discuss potential emergency regulation to ban face masks in protests. The embattled city has been rocked by weeks of protests that have periodically degenerated into violence. Hong Kong's Purchasing Managers' Index for September is also expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Markets in China are closed on Friday for a holiday.