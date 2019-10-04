Stocks in Asia set to trade little changed ahead of US payrolls report

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.Real Estateread more
Stocks in Asia were set to open little changed on Friday as investors await U.S. payrolls data for September, set to be released later stateside.
Futures pointed to a muted open for Japanese shares, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,365 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,370. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,341.74.
Shares in Australia were also set to open little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 6,498.0, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,493.00. Australia retail sales data for August is expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Market reaction in Hong Kong will be watched on Friday after reports that the city's government is set to discuss potential emergency regulation to ban face masks in protests. The embattled city has been rocked by weeks of protests that have periodically degenerated into violence. Hong Kong's Purchasing Managers' Index for September is also expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Markets in China are closed on Friday for a holiday.
Investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for September, expected to be released later on Friday stateside. Earlier in the week, a series of data releases spooked markets and raised concerns over the prospect of an economic slowdown in the U.S.
The Institute of Supply Management's (ISM) reading on the U.S. services sector fell last month to its weakest level since August 2016. Meanwhile, manufacturing activity in the U.S. contracted to its worst level in more than a decade, according to a Tuesday report from the ISM. A September private payrolls report also showed a slowing pace of U.S. hiring.
"Investors can no longer fool themselves into thinking that the US can escape the global slowdown," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in an overnight note.
"Dollar bears will be looking for validation from non-farm payrolls and while economists predict slightly higher job growth, investors are bracing for another ugly report," Lien said. "The arguments favor a weak release."
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.864 after declining from levels around 99.2 yesterday.
The data releases come amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing that has raged for more than a year, with both economic powerhouses having already slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. Delegations from the U.S. and China are expected to meet next week in the hope of finding a consensus.
Overnight stateside, shares on Wall Street recovered from earlier losses and rose amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut rates later this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 122.42 points higher at 26,201.04 while the S&P 500 gained 0.8% to end its trading day on Wall Street at 2,910.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.1% higher at 7,872.26.
Expectations for an October rate cut jumped to 93.5% from 77% on Wednesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. It was last at 88.2%. The Fed is scheduled to meet at the end of the month. Last month, the central bank cut rates for the second time in 2019.
The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of market turmoil, traded at 106.88 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 108 earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6741 after rising from levels below $0.672 yesterday.
