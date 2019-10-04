Black and Hispanic unemployment is at a record low

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.Marketsread more
CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak Friday at an event organized by the central in Washington.The Fedread more
The market is in a slow melt-up mode on Friday.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
The PC maker said it will cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2022.Technologyread more
It is a hard time for the U.S. hardwood lumber industry. The trade war with China has caused a steep drop in U.S. exports, and now the industry is cutting jobs.Politicsread more
A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...Politicsread more
Walmart is selling online women's apparel business ModCloth, which it acquired in March of 2017, to Go Global Retail, the companies announced on Friday afternoon.Retailread more
The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.Jobsread more
The growing pressure for Zuckerberg to testify comes after the House Financial Services committee was in talks for his No. 2 to appear.Technologyread more
The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September, while African Americans maintained its lowest rate ever, the Labor Department reported.Marketsread more
There have never been more Black and Hispanic Americans in the workforce, Friday's Labor Department job report showed.
The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September, while African Americans maintained its lowest rate ever, 5.5%.
The Hispanic women unemployment rate was 3.8% in September and the Black adult women jobless rate was 4.6%.
"The best numbers that we've ever had: African American, Hispanic American, Asian American, Women, everything. We have the best numbers that we've had in many, many, many decades, " President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.
The unemployment rate for Asian Americans was 2.5% in September. The jobless rate for adult women came in at 3.1%.
Another bright-spot of the report was the overall unemployment rate. The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, its lowest reading in 50 years. Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 136,000 in September, below economists' expectations of 145,000, according to Dow Jones.
"We have the best economy we've ever had, we have the best jobs numbers in 51 years, the best unemployment numbers that we've had in a half a century," Trump added. "People are working, they're making money."
Wages rose just 2.9% for the year, the lowest increase since July 2018.