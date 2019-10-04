Black and Hispanic unemployment is at a record low

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Powell says it's the Fed's job to keep the economy in a 'good...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak in Washington

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak Friday at an event organized by the central in Washington.

The Fedread more

Stock market goes from worried to rally mode on Friday

The market is in a slow melt-up mode on Friday.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

HP stock tumbles after the company announces plans to cut up to...

The PC maker said it will cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs by the end of fiscal 2022.

Technologyread more

China trade war triggers closings, layoffs at US hardwood lumber...

It is a hard time for the U.S. hardwood lumber industry. The trade war with China has caused a steep drop in U.S. exports, and now the industry is cutting jobs.

Politicsread more

Here's why Trump's poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess

A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...

Politicsread more

Walmart to sell online women's apparel brand ModCloth to Go...

Walmart is selling online women's apparel business ModCloth, which it acquired in March of 2017, to Go Global Retail, the companies announced on Friday afternoon.

Retailread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

House members push for Zuckerberg to testify on Facebook's...

The growing pressure for Zuckerberg to testify comes after the House Financial Services committee was in talks for his No. 2 to appear.

Technologyread more

Black and Hispanic unemployment is at a record low

The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September, while African Americans maintained its lowest rate ever, the Labor Department reported.

Marketsread more

Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign,...

Microsoft says hackers linked to the Iranian government have targeted a U.S. presidential campaign, as well as government officials, media targets and prominent ex-patriate...

Politicsread more
Markets

Black and Hispanic unemployment is at a record low

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September, while African Americans maintained its lowest rate ever, 5.5%. 
  • The unemployment rate for Asian Americans was 2.5% in September. The jobless rate for adult women came in at 3.1%. 
A worker assembles truck engine cooling module components at the MAHLE Behr Charleston Inc. auto part facility in Charleston, South Carolina.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

There have never been more Black and Hispanic Americans in the workforce, Friday's Labor Department job report showed.

The jobless rate for Hispanics hit a record low of 3.9% in September, while African Americans maintained its lowest rate ever, 5.5%.

The Hispanic women unemployment rate was 3.8% in September and the Black adult women jobless rate was 4.6%.

"The best numbers that we've ever had: African American, Hispanic American, Asian American, Women, everything. We have the best numbers that we've had in many, many, many decades, " President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.

The unemployment rate for Asian Americans was 2.5% in September. The jobless rate for adult women came in at 3.1%.

Another bright-spot of the report was the overall unemployment rate. The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, its lowest reading in 50 years. Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 136,000 in September, below economists' expectations of 145,000, according to Dow Jones.

"We have the best economy we've ever had, we have the best jobs numbers in 51 years, the best unemployment numbers that we've had in a half a century," Trump added. "People are working, they're making money."

Wages rose just 2.9% for the year, the lowest increase since July 2018.

VIDEO3:1703:17
September's unemployment rate hit a 50-year-low —Five economists on what this means for markets
Trading Nation