Boston Fed President Rosengren sees just 1.7% growth for the second half

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.Jobsread more
Tensions hit a new high this week after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.Asia Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said Friday that he would keep his desire for China to investigate the Biden family separate from high-stakes trade talks with Beijing.Politicsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden and just behind Bernie Sanders.2020 Electionsread more
The tiny car became a cultural legend, but is now battling in a market buffeted by low fuel prices and consumer appetite for big vehicles.Autosread more
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren thinks the U.S. economy is on track for GDP growth of just 1.7% in the second half of 2019.The Fedread more
The growing pressure for Zuckerberg to testify comes after the House Financial Services committee was in talks for his No. 2 to appear.Technologyread more
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said "positive surprises" could come out of the trade talks between the U.S. and China next week in Washington.Marketsread more
Stocks traded higher on Friday following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, trimming their losses for the week.US Marketsread more
Tesla is facing new scrutiny from a federal auto safety agency around battery issues in some Model S and Model X vehicles.Technologyread more
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren believes the U.S. economy is on track for GDP growth of just 1.7% for the second half of 2019.
Asked by CNBC's Steve Liesman on Friday how much he thinks the economy will grow by year's end, the Fed official said his "overall view is it's going to be around potential for the second half this year, so the third and fourth quarter. My estimate of potential is around 1.7%."
"I think that the data that we have is weaker than it was before, but it's actually pretty consistent with getting around 1.7%," he continued. "If we start getting much lower than that, then that implies a rising unemployment rate, and then we'd really want to think about what's happening in the economy."
Rosengren's comments came just days after the Atlanta Fed's forecasting tool indicated that the economy grew by just 1.8% in the third quarter, down from a prior estimate of 2.1% and below the second quarter's 2%.
That downgrade came after the release of dismal U.S. manufacturing data earlier this week, which sent the stock market tumbling. The Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity contracted last month to its lowest level in more than 10 years.
To help offset growing concerns about the pace of GDP growth heading into 2020, the Fed approved its second quarter-point interest rate cut last month. While Fed's decision-making committee as a whole has not pointed to further cuts, members are split on how to adjust interest rates.
Three Fed regional presidents, including Rosengren each voted against the central bank's 25-basis-point cut at the time. Rosengren, has previously said he'd prefer to keep the funds rate steady while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard advocated for a steeper cut.
The Federal Open Market Committee's next meeting begins on Oct. 29, and the policymakers will announce their latest decision on Oct. 30.