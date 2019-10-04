Gig economy 'shafts people' — Cramer blames 'automation, digitization' for lack of wage growth

Skip Navigation
Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

Tensions hit a new high this week after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

Trump says his request for China to probe Biden will not affect...

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would keep his desire for China to investigate the Biden family separate from high-stakes trade talks with Beijing.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren raises $24.6 million in third quarter, way ahead...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised $24.6 million in the third quarter, surpassing former Vice President Joe Biden and just behind Bernie Sanders.

2020 Electionsread more

BMW's Mini is fighting to stay alive in SUV-obsessed America

The tiny car became a cultural legend, but is now battling in a market buffeted by low fuel prices and consumer appetite for big vehicles.

Autosread more

Boston Fed President Rosengren sees just 1.7% growth for the...

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren thinks the U.S. economy is on track for GDP growth of just 1.7% in the second half of 2019.

The Fedread more

House members push for Zuckerberg to testify on Facebook's...

The growing pressure for Zuckerberg to testify comes after the House Financial Services committee was in talks for his No. 2 to appear.

Technologyread more

Kudlow says there could be some 'positive surprises' out of trade...

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said "positive surprises" could come out of the trade talks between the U.S. and China next week in Washington.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps more than 150 points, cutting losses for the week after...

Stocks traded higher on Friday following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, trimming their losses for the week.

US Marketsread more

Tesla under investigation on claim it throttled batteries to hide...

Tesla is facing new scrutiny from a federal auto safety agency around battery issues in some Model S and Model X vehicles.

Technologyread more

Gig economy 'shafts people' — Cramer blames stalled wages on...

"I do think there is this gig economy that shafts people. You don't do as well," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Jobsread more
Jobs

Gig economy 'shafts people' — Cramer blames 'automation, digitization' for lack of wage growth

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer says the lack of wage growth in the U.S. economy can be attributed to the changing nature of work.
  • "I do think there is this gig economy that shafts people. You don't do as well," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • The Labor Department reports that wages are up just 2.9% for the year, despite jobless rates at 50-year lows.

CNBC's Jim Cramer lamented the lack of wage growth across the U.S. economy Friday, putting the blame on the changing nature of work.

"I do think there is this gig economy that shafts people," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "You don't do as well."

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5% in September, marking a new 50-year low, the Labor Department reported Friday.

However, average hourly earnings hardly changed over the month and are up just 2.9% for the year, the lowest annualized increase since July 2018.

As fewer and fewer people need jobs, economists traditionally expect wage growth to pick up because companies raise compensation to attract talent from a shrinking labor pool.

"I was surprised that wages didn't advance that much," Cramer said. "I mean, it's incredible."

More than 60 million Americans are now part of the so-called gig economy, CNBC reported last year. While temporary or contract work is not a new concept, technology platforms have helped fuel its growth. By 2027, more than half of the country's workers are expected to be working independently.

The widespread adoption of technology across the economy is defying conventional wisdom and keeping wages down, Cramer argued.

"Automation, digitization. That's doing it," Cramer said, arguing that it's not just entry-level positions in the service sector being replaced, but also people who make between $80,000 and $120,000. "That's what's happening."

Cramer's comments come on the heels of a report issued last month by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco that analyzed the impact of automation in the U.S. economy.

"The steady decline in the relative prices of robots and automation equipment over the past few decades have made it increasingly profitable to automate," researchers wrote. "In this environment, workers may be reluctant to ask for significant pay raises out of fear that an employer will replace their jobs with robots."

VIDEO4:0504:05
Cramer: Washington is our biggest headwind to the economy
Squawk on the Street