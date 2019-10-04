Cramer's week ahead: Prepare for companies to adjust forecasts to new round of tariffs

Earnings season is underway, but it's in the "slow dribble phase," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

The "Mad Money" host has just three earnings reports circled on his calendar in the week ahead, along with two analyst meetings he will be tuned in to.

He warned that the stock market has a number of headwinds coming out of Washington, D.C., to deal with, including the U.S.-China trade war, a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that would replace NAFTA and the Federal Reserve.

Trade officials are scheduled to resume talks later in the week, and the Chinese economy is one major focus of the host's game plan for the trading week of Oct. 7.

"The week after next will be insane," Cramer said. "Better batten down the hatches and get ready for companies to adjust their numbers going into a new round of tariffs that … they're most likely unprepared for."