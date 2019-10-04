Elizabeth Warren's campaign raises $24.6 million in third quarter, way ahead of Biden, just under Sanders

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

Tensions hit a new high this week after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

Kudlow says there could be some 'positive surprises' out of trade...

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said "positive surprises" could come out of the trade talks between the U.S. and China next week in Washington.

Marketsread more

Dow jumps more than 150 points, cutting losses for the week after...

Stocks traded higher on Friday following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, trimming their losses for the week.

US Marketsread more

BMW's Mini is fighting to stay alive in SUV-obsessed America

The tiny car became a cultural legend, but is now battling in a market buffeted by low fuel prices and consumer appetite for big vehicles.

Autosread more

Trump says he would keep Biden concerns separate from China trade...

President Donald Trump said Friday he would keep his desire for China to investigate the Biden family separate from high-stakes trade talks with Beijing.

Politicsread more

Elizabeth Warren raises $24.6 million in third quarter, way ahead...

Politicsread more

Nobel laureate Shiller: The nation's jobs picture is not as...

"You can spin this report any way you want," says Yale professor Robert Shiller. "The unemployment rate is a fuzzy number."

Economyread more

Disney will reportedly ban Netflix ads from all of its TV...

Disney is reportedly planning to ban Netflix ads from all of its TV channels except ESPN, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Technologyread more

Cramer: 'Washington is the biggest headwind to the economy' since...

CNBC's Jim Cramer says trade disputes and the Trump impeachment inquiry are creating the most economic uncertainty in nearly two generations.

Economyread more

Apple rises after report says there's an unexpected surge in...

The Nikkei Asian Review reported that Apple has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 models.

Technologyread more
Politics

Elizabeth Warren's campaign raises $24.6 million in third quarter, way ahead of Biden, just under Sanders

Brian Schwartz@schwartzbCNBC
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a Town Hall at Keene State College on September 25, 2019 in Keene, New Hampshire.
Scott Eisen | Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished the third quarter raising $24.6 million, her campaign announced on Friday. 

The total haul puts her just behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, who brought in over $25 million, and ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden. 

For Warren, the successful quarter is the latest sign that she is surging, not just in the polls, but in the fundraising game, toward the front runner in Biden. In some of the recent surveys, she's either tied or gone ahead of the former vice president.  Biden finished the quarter raising $15 million. 

Warren's campaign also noted that their average contribution last quarter was worth $26 and they had 300,000 donors giving for the first time.  Her organization did not say how much cash on hand they have going into the pivotal fourth quarter. 

Still, Warren has been the candidate that's come out with detailed plans as to how she would govern if she became president. Many of those proposals would target major corporations and executives that have, in the past, supported Democrats running for president. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.