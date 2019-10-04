Elizabeth Warren's campaign raises $24.6 million in third quarter, way ahead of Biden, just under Sanders

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished the third quarter raising $24.6 million, her campaign announced on Friday.
The total haul puts her just behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, who brought in over $25 million, and ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden.
For Warren, the successful quarter is the latest sign that she is surging, not just in the polls, but in the fundraising game, toward the front runner in Biden. In some of the recent surveys, she's either tied or gone ahead of the former vice president. Biden finished the quarter raising $15 million.
Warren's campaign also noted that their average contribution last quarter was worth $26 and they had 300,000 donors giving for the first time. Her organization did not say how much cash on hand they have going into the pivotal fourth quarter.
Still, Warren has been the candidate that's come out with detailed plans as to how she would govern if she became president. Many of those proposals would target major corporations and executives that have, in the past, supported Democrats running for president.
