Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is more likely now to disappoint

Two reports released this week could spell trouble for a third one coming out Friday — the Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls count, considered one of the most pivotal measures of economic vitality. The Institute for Supply Manufacturing's sentiment measures both for manufacturing and services came in well below Wall Street expectations and, more importantly, fueled concern that the U.S. is heading either for a significant slowdown or even a recession. On the jobs side, specifically, the news was not good: The manufacturing survey, released Tuesday, indicated that 46.3% of companies are hiring, pointing to industrywide contraction. The non-manufacturing survey, released Thursday, showed just 50.4% planning to hire, a level just barely in expansionary territory.

Taken together, the readings point to weak optimism and the likelihood that an economy that not long ago was adding workers at a clip of more than 200,000 a month is in the midst of a substantial deceleration. "They're pretty bad. They scare me," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuhtold Group. "But I still think this is probably just another rough-patch slowdown." Still, he's wary that such "soft" data, or that based on sentiment and intentions, could translate into hard data measuring headcount and activity. "I've said all along that there's probably a 1 in 4 chance we have a recession just because of the confidence freeze. This is how it happens," he said. "Suddenly consumers and businesses go, 'Oh wait, let's just see what's going to happen.' You know what's going to happen. Everybody waits." As things stand, economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics to report Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 145,000 in September while the unemployment rate probably held at the 50-year low of 3.7%. The final count could be substantially below that, according to Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, who said the ISM employment indexes are "highly correlated with nonfarm payrolls." LaVorgna said he expects Friday's number could be as low as 85,000.

Some positive signs