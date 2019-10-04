Facial recognition technology needs controls on its use, World Economic Forum says

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Vaping illness outbreak surpasses 1,000 cases, 18 deaths with no...

An outbreak of a deadly vaping illness shows no signs of slowing as U.S. officials confirm 275 new cases and more fatalities in recent days.

Health and Scienceread more

Facial recognition technology needs controls on its use, World...

Unlike other types of biometric data collection, such as fingerprints and iris scanning, facial recognition technology can collect information on people without them being...

Technologyread more

Facebook removes 'coordinated' fake accounts in UAE, Egypt,...

Facebook says it has removed multiple accounts involved in what it terms "coordinated inauthentic behavior" on both its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Technologyread more

Trump signs executive order he says will improve Medicare...

Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Florida, offered very few details on his executive order and spent most of his speech attacking Democrats.

Health and Scienceread more

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg live streams employee Q&A

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg live streamed a surprise Q&A session with his employees on Thursday after audio from an earlier meeting was leaked.

Technologyread more

Hong Kong weighs banning face masks, enacting emergency laws

Authorities have already loosened guidelines on the use of force by police, according to documents seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Asia Politicsread more

Here's what happened to the market on Thursday

Increasing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut propelled stocks higher, curbing a steep sell-off from the previous two sessions.

Marketsread more

Biden raised $15 million in third quarter, less than Sanders and...

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday at a fundraiser in Palo Alto, California that his campaign raised $15 million in the third quarter this year for his bid to...

2020 Electionsread more

New plunge in mortgage rates could save homeowners thousands of...

Fall homebuyers are getting a bonus. The sell-off in the stock market is causing an unexpected turnaround in mortgage rates.

Real Estateread more

State Department OKs possible missile sale to Ukraine amid...

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up the missiles in the July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump that led Democrats to kick off an impeachment inquiry last...

Politicsread more

Jim Cramer explains how to judge this earnings season: 'Not as...

If stocks drop after the September nonfarm payroll report is released, here are some stocks investors can play, says Jim Cramer.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Google wants its AI to disappear in your clothes

The latest update is the clearest depiction of how Google is thinking of "ambient computing," which the company describes as using computing without feeling tied to a physical...

Technologyread more
Tech

Facial recognition technology needs controls on its use, World Economic Forum says

Saheli Roy Choudhury
Key Points
  • As countries explore the use of facial recognition technology in areas such as national security, governments need to take people's privacy into account, according to the head of artificial intelligence at the World Economic Forum.
  • Kay Firth-Butterfield added that while governments may argue for the use of facial recognition in airports to stop security risks, but "do they need it to, for example, follow us from our house to a street demonstration?"
  • In a report released Friday, WEF said governments have to act to ensure fair and transparent use of facial recognition systems.
A CCTV camera is seen at King's Cross on August 16, 2019 in London. CCTV cameras using facial recognition are being investigated by the UK's data protection watchdog.
Dan Kitwood | Getty Images

NEW DELHI — Governments need to take people's privacy into account as more and more countries consider using facial recognition technology to beef up security, said an expert at the World Economic Forum.

Facial recognition software is powerful biometric technology that can identify individuals based on digital images or video frames. Artificial intelligence, high-definition surveillance cameras, and remote sensors have made the technology more powerful and expanded the ways it can be used.

"The problem's really two-fold," Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of artificial intelligence at WEF, told CNBC at the India Economic Summit. "Firstly, with the government use of facial recognition technology and then also with the company use of facial recognition."

Security or invasion?

The amount of data that can be collected on an individual is massive, and that raises privacy concerns.

But there's also a bigger issue, Firth-Butterfield said. It's about asking, "when does use (of facial recognition technology) by the government amount to security compared to the invasion of our civil liberties."

She added that governments may argue for the use of facial recognition in airports to stop security risks, but questioned: "Do they need it to, for example, follow us from our house to a street demonstration?"

In a report released Friday, WEF said governments have to act to ensure fair and transparent use of facial recognition systems.

They must also include policies that can safeguard individual rights and guide the socially beneficial development of the technology it said. "India has an important role to play to show its political willingness and impetus in doing so."

Bias in facial recognition

Unlike other types of biometric data collection, such as fingerprints and iris scanning, facial recognition technology can collect information on people without them being aware of it.

In some instances, people have been wrongly identified and the World Economic Forum says studies have shown facial recognition to be biased and "performing more poorly on people with darker skin tones and on women."

Facial recognition technologies are here to stay, and they will get used.
Deepankar Sanwalka
advisory leader at PwC India

This week, the World Economic Forum was invited to work with India in answering some of those questions around privacy and the use of facial recognition technology.

India's laws and regulations

In June, India's Ministry of Home Affairs, through the National Crime Records Bureau, invited bids to build an automated facial recognition system. The system would allow police to match people's faces — captured on closed circuit cameras — against an existing image database and "generate alerts if a blacklist match is found." That could help to identify criminals, missing persons or even dead bodies.

But the move is said to have angered privacy campaigners because the country's personal data protection laws are not yet up to par with regulation in other regions, such as the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe.

India is also testing the use of facial recognition technology in some airports, including in New Delhi, to facilitate entry into the terminal buildings, during security checks and when boarding the aircraft.

Existing legal frameworks would still allow for the use of technologies such as facial recognition when it comes to security risks, according to Deepankar Sanwalka, advisory leader at PwC India.

"Facial recognition technologies are here to stay, and they will get used," he told CNBC during a separate media briefing, adding that the debate will continue in determining the appropriate use of that technology.