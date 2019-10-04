You've saved enough for retirement. What to do now

Congratulations! You've saved enough for retirement.

Now what?

For those fortunate enough to have accumulated a nest egg large enough to last them through their post-working years, some hard decisions can still arise.

You don't want to jeopardize your savings by keeping too much in the stock market (or in bitcoin). But slide too far toward safety, and you're back in danger.

"When people hit their target, their tendency is to want to protect what they have saved," said Alicia Munnell, the director of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.﻿

First of all, you'll want to make sure you really do have enough. With longevity increasing – 1 out of 10 people who are 65 today will live past 95 – some say $1 million might not even cut it. (Then there's the bleak reality that just 7% of American households have a net worth of $1 million or more, and that the median clocks in at around $15,000, according to calculations by Edward Wolff, professor of economics at New York University.)

Allan Roth, founder of financial advisory firm Wealth Logic, offered a simple way to test if you have enough saved: Divide your net worth by your annual expenses after Social Security. "If one has enough wealth to support the rest of their lives, they have 'won the game,'" Roth said.

It can be next to impossible to know how long you'll live, but experts say you should be hopeful. "Unless they have a specific illness that shortens life expectancy, perhaps plan to age 95 or 100," said Wade Pfau, professor of retirement income at the American College for Financial Services.