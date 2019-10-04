I'm living on $60 a week for a month in Los Angeles—here's how

Moving across the country isn't cheap. I found that out firsthand when I packed up my life in New York City and headed to Los Angeles last month. Between transporting myself and my stuff from the east coast to the west and furnishing an empty studio apartment, I spent close to $2,000. Plus, I had to buy a car, which set me back another $7,849.

That's all to say, after settling into my new home in L.A., I felt the need to cut back — in a big way.

My solution? A "cash diet."

It's as simple as it sounds: I'm ditching my credit cards and limiting my spending to $60 a week, in hard cash. That will have to cover everything besides my fixed costs, including food, gas, laundry, coffee and any miscellaneous expenses, like toilet paper or birthday gifts, that come my way.

For my fixed costs, I'm counting rent and utilities, internet, phone, insurance and a few subscriptions that I'm already locked into: Amazon Prime and Spotify.

I have some experience going cash-only: I lived on $60 a week for eight weeks in New York back in 2017. The money-saving strategy, while limiting and frustrating at times, works: It saved me over $1,000 in just two months.