Apple rises after report says there's an unexpected surge in iPhone 11 demand

Shares of Apple jumped as much as 2% in early trading on Friday after the Nikkei Asian Review reported the company is increasing production of the iPhone 11 models by as much as 10%.
The surge in production is being driven by better-than-expected demand for the new handsets, Nikkei reported, citing sources close to the situation. Apple bumped up orders for the $699 iPhone 11 and the $999 iPhone 11 Pro, while the company is cutting back on orders for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099.
Suppliers said demand is strong "for now," but warned that the surge might not last, the Nikkei said.
It comes as Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with German newspaper Bild that iPhone 11 sales appear to be off to a "very strong start." While he didn't share any specific sales figures, Cook said he "could not be happier" with the iPhone 11 launch.
J.P. Morgan analysts also voiced optimism about sales of the new iPhones. In a note on Monday, J.P. Morgan projected Apple could sell 1 million more iPhones than it previously expected in the current quarter.