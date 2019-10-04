It's official. Manufacturing is getting crushed

Stocks traded higher, trimming their losses for the week, as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.US Marketsread more
PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...Politicsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.Marketsread more
The latest omen for the sector came in the government's jobs report, which showed that manufacturing posted net job losses.Marketsread more
House Democrats on Friday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence turn over documents related to President Donald Trump's call with the Ukrainian president at the heart of...Politicsread more
The first full trading week of the fourth quarter kicks off, the U.S. and China will resume trade talks and we'll get a key reading on the German economy.Marketsread more
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel on Friday said he expects it will be 10 years before consumers widely adopt augmented-reality smart glasses.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Tom Steyer and Julian Castro will be taking part in fundraising events in October that will benefit the DNC.2020 Electionsread more
The market is in a slow melt-up mode on Friday.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
The U.S. manufacturing sector is not in a good place.
The latest poor results came from the government's jobs report on Friday. The Labor Department reported that manufacturers lost 2,000 jobs in September, well below the 18,000 positions it added this time last year and even below the 2,000 gain it saw in August.
Machinery and transportation manufacturing, which includes the production of cars, trains and ships, have seen some of the worst deceleration over the last year. Machinery's net job gains over the last 12 months slowed to just 6,000 by September, while transportation's trickled to a 23-month low of 23,000.
The fabricated metals subindustry, which transforms metal into intermediate or end products, lost 3,000 jobs last month.
While the manufacturing sector as a whole has seen marked hiring since President Donald Trump's oath of office, the jobs gains have largely plateaued.
Eric Winograd, senior economist at AllianceBernstein, said in a note Friday that the president's trade war strategies appeared to be in part responsible for the slowdown.
"A big part of the story for the economy as a whole, of course, is the trade war. We can see that in the payrolls figures too," Winograd wrote. "Manufacturing has been the hardest hit industry by trade policy and, not coincidentally, manufacturing employment has suffered."
But it was more than job losses in the manufacturing sector that turned heads this week.
A gauge of U.S. manufacturing showed the lowest reading in more than 10 years for September as exports dived amid the escalated trade war. The U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index from the Institute for Supply Management came in at 47.8% for September, the lowest since June 2009, marking the second consecutive month of contraction.
Any figure below 50% signals a contraction.