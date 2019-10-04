JPMorgan expects global growth in next 12-18 months to be 'slow' and 'uninspiring'

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is expecting global economic growth over the next 12-18 months to be "slow and somewhat uninspiring," according to Tai Hui, its chief Asia market strategist.

"We can avoid the technical definition of a recession but it doesn't feel like the world is growing very, very healthily," Hui told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.

"I'd describe it as more like you know, coming to work on a Monday. You're not quite sick, but you know, you're not quite up to it. I think this is how the markets or investors gonna feel as they get into 2020," he said.

Hui said the chances of a global recession next year — typically defined as "much weaker growth" than 2.5% to 3% global growth — was between 33% and 40%.

"If you think about what traditionally cause(s) a recession, whether it's a tightening of credit condition or a significant spike in yields, some of these conditions are not there yet," he said.