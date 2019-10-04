Kudlow says there could be some 'positive surprises' out of next week's China trade talks

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

September unemployment rate falls to 3.5%, a 50-year low

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.

Jobsread more

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam invokes emergency powers, announces...

On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.

Asia Politicsread more

Dow rises 150 points after steady jobs report, but still on track...

Stocks opened slightly higher following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, but still headed for their third straight weekly loss.

US Marketsread more

Trump questions how Democrats could want to impeach him with...

President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.

Marketsread more

Goldman's new portfolio of stable growers is crushing the market

As volatility erupted everywhere amid fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to stick with stocks with stable earnings growth.

Marketsread more

Top GE analyst Tusa has a new warning for shareholders

The top analyst on General Electric sounded the alarm on Friday

Investingread more

The Supreme Court just set up a 2020 battle over abortion law...

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over the legality of a controversial Louisiana abortion regulation in its term beginning next week, setting...

Politicsread more

Facebook will be a 'dream' for predators if it makes messages...

Facebook is currently the lead referrer of child exploitation tips, according to the FBI director, but that could change under its new plans.

Technologyread more

The two words that are powering Warren's rise and rallies

It has become the two-word rallying cry at Sen. Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign events: "Two cents! Two cents!" There are "two-cents" T-shirts, buttons and magnets.

Wealthread more

Trade gap widens more than expected to $54.9 billion

The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods. A fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the...

Traderead more

US ambassadors pushed Ukraine to investigate as condition for...

House Democrats released the messages that were turned over by former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker amid impeachment inquiry.

Politicsread more
Markets

Kudlow says there could be some 'positive surprises' out of next week's China trade talks

Yun Li@YunLi626

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said there could be "positive surprises" coming out of the trade talks between the U.S. and China next week in Washington.

"There could be positive surprises coming out of these talks," Kudlow said in a interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday. "I'm not predicting. I'm just saying don't rule that out. There could be some positive surprises."

"Coming into this, China has been buying some commodities. A small amount, but perhaps a good sign," Kudlow said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.