Loretta Mester says consumers are holding up the economy, even as trade issues weigh it down

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

US Marketsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Here's why Trump's poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess

A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...

Politicsread more

Watch: Trump speaks at Young Black Leadership Summit

Politicsread more

Watchdog to review Treasury's handling of request for Trump's tax...

Treasury's acting inspector general told CNBC that Neal asked his office to "inquire into the process by which the Department received, evaluated, and responded to the...

Politicsread more

PayPal withdraws from Facebook's libra cryptocurrency

PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

CIA's top lawyer made criminal referral on whistleblower's...

Experts are raising questions about why the Justice Department did not open an investigation.

Politicsread more

Mester: Consumers holding up economy, even as trade policy issues...

Loretta Mester, a non-voting member of the Federal Reserve, says consumers are holding up the economy, even as trade issues weigh it down.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Friday's jobs report was enough to assuage recession fears but not to the point it takes lower Fed rates off the table. This boosted stocks.

Marketsread more

Trump's negotiators are unlikely to bring up Biden probe request...

Trump could very well bring up his request to probe Biden again, but it's unlikely to come up in official U.S. trade talks with China.

Politicsread more

Powell says it's the Fed's job to keep the economy in a 'good...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.

Marketsread more
Markets

Loretta Mester says consumers are holding up the economy, even as trade issues weigh it down

Al Lewis@tellittoal@tellittoal
Key Points
  • The economy is still holding up well thanks to the strength of consumers, says Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.
  • Trade and tariff issues continue to be headwinds for the economy, she said.
  • Mester said she is waiting for more information on the economy before taking a position on interest rates at the Fed's next meeting Oct. 30.
VIDEO4:3704:37
Fed President Loretta Mester: Consumer side seems to be holding up
Closing Bell

It's trade policy, not Fed policy, that's slowing economic growth, Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, told CNBC on Friday.

"Global growth is slowing, trade policy has created uncertainty and tariffs have an impact as well," she said on Closing Bell. "Those factors really account for some of the slowdown we've seen abroad and into the manufacturing sector in the U.S. and also the export side of the U.S. economy."

Consumers, however, continue to maintain the economy's strength against slowing pressures, as evidenced by Friday's jobs report showing the unemployment rate at 3.5%.

VIDEO5:0405:04
Cleveland Fed President Mester: Thought jobs report was 'pretty solid'
Closing Bell

Mester called it a solid report but gave few hints as to how she's now leaning as the central bank is slated to announce another decision on its rates when it meets Oct. 30.

"I won't say today because I really think it's important we really look at the incoming information," she said.

She said she's watching for signs the consumer is weakening, but so far consumers are holding up well.

As for criticism from President Donald Trump, who has called the Fed's members "boneheads" for not lowering rates fast enough, Mester said the Fed sticks to its discussions about its dual mandate to keep inflation and employment at healthy levels.

"There's always challenges out there," she said, "and we have to look through it."