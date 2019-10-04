Loretta Mester says consumers are holding up the economy, even as trade issues weigh it down

It's trade policy, not Fed policy, that's slowing economic growth, Loretta Mester, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, told CNBC on Friday.

"Global growth is slowing, trade policy has created uncertainty and tariffs have an impact as well," she said on Closing Bell. "Those factors really account for some of the slowdown we've seen abroad and into the manufacturing sector in the U.S. and also the export side of the U.S. economy."

Consumers, however, continue to maintain the economy's strength against slowing pressures, as evidenced by Friday's jobs report showing the unemployment rate at 3.5%.