P&G brand chief says online 'walled gardens' are here to stay, so it's using its own data to track consumers

As the person responsible for one of the biggest advertising budgets in the world, Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard has to constantly be aware of where internet giants Facebook, Google and Amazon are headed.

For now, those "walled gardens" show no sign of opening up, Pritchard said on Friday at the Association of National Advertisers' Masters of Marketing conference in Orlando, Florida. Because the companies don't give a full picture of how ads are performing, Pritchard said P&G has been building its own database for many years to create a more complete picture of how consumers are engaging with its ads across the web.

"The walled gardens are probably going to remain walled, so we're taking matters into our own hands," said Pritchard, whose company spent $6.75 billion on advertising in 2019. P&G now has more than 1.5 billion consumer IDs, a number that's "rapidly increasing," he said.

The ANA conference is one of the top annual events for chief marketing officers.

In an interview following his presentation, Pritchard said the company's database holds a combination of device data that can be matched to consumer IDs that are anonymous or pseudonymous. P&G also has personal data that consumers have agreed to share in places like Olay's "Skin Advisor" app, which prompts users to take a selfie and provide personalized skincare routines. He said the company clearly asks for permission to ensure compliance with privacy laws.

"When we have data, it just gives us more options," Pritchard said. "We can identify other places where we can reach people. If we can work with an existing company, any company, whether it be walled garden or not, and get some good precision and get some good reach and cap frequency and all that, then we go for that."