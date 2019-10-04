Top U.S. negotiator in Stockholm ahead of North Korea talks

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.US Marketsread more
Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.Marketsread more
CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...Politicsread more
PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
Treasury's acting inspector general told CNBC that Neal asked his office to "inquire into the process by which the Department received, evaluated, and responded to the...Politicsread more
If your phone is eligible, Apple or one of Apple's authorized repair shops will repair it free of charge.Technologyread more
The United Auto Workers union said on Friday it had made progress on some key issues as it works to try to reach a contract with General Motors to resolve a nearly...Autosread more
Three Democratic committee chairmen of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday they had subpoenaed the White House for documents related to their impeachment...Politicsread more
Suzy CEO Matt Britton says Netflix or other content providers should buy a TV maker to gain an advantage in the streaming wars.Technologyread more
Experts are raising questions about why the Justice Department did not open an investigation.Politicsread more
The U.S. top negotiator on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, met Sweden's special envoy to the isolated country in Stockholm on Friday before expected talks with North Korean officials at the weekend.
A delegation from North Korea landed in Stockholm on Thursday.
Biegun, the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, and his Swedish counterpart, Kent Harstedt, declined to comment to reporters. Sweden's foreign ministry and the U.S. embassy in Sweden also declined comment.
The meeting expected at the weekend with Kim Myong Gil, North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, will be the first formal working-level talks since U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June and agreed to restart negotiations that stalled after a failed summit in February.
Lower-level discussions were expected on Friday to prepare for the weekend talks.
Analysts told Reuters the leaders of both countries face growing incentives to reach a deal though it remains unclear whether common ground can be found after months of tension and deadlock.
On Wednesday, North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new ballistic missile designed for submarine launch, a day after North Korea's state news agency KCNA said working-level talks would be held with the United States on Oct. 5.