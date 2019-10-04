Skip Navigation
Markets

Trump questions how Democrats could want to impeach him with unemployment at a 50-year low

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "Unemployment Rate, at 3.5%, drops to a 50 YEAR LOW. Wow America, lets impeach your President (even though he did nothing wrong!)," Trump said in a tweet following the jobs report.
  • The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5% in September, matching a level last seen in December 1969.
  • House Democrats launched an impeachment probe into Trump last week, based on a whistleblower complaint about Trump's call with the Ukrainian president.

President Donald Trump mocked the Democrats for wanting to impeach him while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.

"Unemployment Rate, at 3.5%, drops to a 50 YEAR LOW. Wow America, lets impeach your President (even though he did nothing wrong!)," Trump said in a tweet following the jobs report on Friday.

The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5% in September, matching a level last seen in December 1969. Nonfarm payrolls, however, came in below expectations, rising by just 136,000 versus the estimates of 145,000.

House Democrats launched an impeachment probe into Trump last week, based on a whistleblower complaint about Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. Trump, in the call, asked whether Ukraine could "look into" unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter.

Many Democrats have also questioned the Trump administration's decision to delay hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, without providing a clear explanation at the time.

Trump has lamented that the impeachment inquiry may make it harder for him to work with Democrats on efforts such as slashing drug costs and infrastructure.

The president on Thursday called on China to look into the Bidens, a week before the two countries resume their high-stakes trade talks in Washington.