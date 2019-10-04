Trump questions how Democrats could want to impeach him with unemployment at a 50-year low

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.Jobsread more
On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.Asia Politicsread more
Stocks opened slightly higher following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, but still headed for their third straight weekly loss.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.Marketsread more
As volatility erupted everywhere amid fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to stick with stocks with stable earnings growth.Marketsread more
The top analyst on General Electric sounded the alarm on FridayInvestingread more
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over the legality of a controversial Louisiana abortion regulation in its term beginning next week, setting...Politicsread more
Facebook is currently the lead referrer of child exploitation tips, according to the FBI director, but that could change under its new plans.Technologyread more
It has become the two-word rallying cry at Sen. Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign events: "Two cents! Two cents!" There are "two-cents" T-shirts, buttons and magnets.Wealthread more
The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods. A fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the...Traderead more
President Donald Trump mocked the Democrats for wanting to impeach him while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.
"Unemployment Rate, at 3.5%, drops to a 50 YEAR LOW. Wow America, lets impeach your President (even though he did nothing wrong!)," Trump said in a tweet following the jobs report on Friday.
The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5% in September, matching a level last seen in December 1969. Nonfarm payrolls, however, came in below expectations, rising by just 136,000 versus the estimates of 145,000.
House Democrats launched an impeachment probe into Trump last week, based on a whistleblower complaint about Trump's call with the Ukrainian president. Trump, in the call, asked whether Ukraine could "look into" unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against former Vice President Joe Biden, the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter.
Many Democrats have also questioned the Trump administration's decision to delay hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, without providing a clear explanation at the time.
Trump has lamented that the impeachment inquiry may make it harder for him to work with Democrats on efforts such as slashing drug costs and infrastructure.
The president on Thursday called on China to look into the Bidens, a week before the two countries resume their high-stakes trade talks in Washington.