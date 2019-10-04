Skip Navigation
Federal Reserve

Watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speak in Washington

Fred Imbert@foimbert

[This stream is scheduled to begin Friday at 2 p.m. ET]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak Friday at a "Fed Listens" event organized by the central bank in Washington. The event is part of a monetary policy communication review by the Fed.

Powell's remarks will come after the release several disappointing data sets that have increased expectations of easier monetary policy.

The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted to its lowest level in more than 10 years. ISM also said Thursday the U.S. services sector grew at its slowest pace in more than three years. On Friday, the Labor Department said the economy added 136,000 jobs in September, missing an estimate of 145,000.

