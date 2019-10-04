Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

US Marketsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Here's why Trump's poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess

A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...

Politicsread more

Watch: Trump speaks at Young Black Leadership Summit

Politicsread more

Watchdog to review Treasury's handling of request for Trump's tax...

Treasury's acting inspector general told CNBC that Neal asked his office to "inquire into the process by which the Department received, evaluated, and responded to the...

Politicsread more

PayPal withdraws from Facebook's libra cryptocurrency

PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

CIA's top lawyer made criminal referral on whistleblower's...

Experts are raising questions about why the Justice Department did not open an investigation.

Politicsread more

Mester: Consumers holding up economy, even as trade policy issues...

Loretta Mester, a non-voting member of the Federal Reserve, says consumers are holding up the economy, even as trade issues weigh it down.

Marketsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Friday's jobs report was enough to assuage recession fears but not to the point it takes lower Fed rates off the table. This boosted stocks.

Marketsread more

Trump's negotiators are unlikely to bring up Biden probe request...

Trump could very well bring up his request to probe Biden again, but it's unlikely to come up in official U.S. trade talks with China.

Politicsread more

Powell says it's the Fed's job to keep the economy in a 'good...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.

Marketsread more
Politics

Watch: Trump speaks at Young Black Leadership Summit

Sunny Kim@sunny_newsiee

[The stream is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to speak Friday at the 2019 Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House.

Turning Point USA's Black Leadership Summit is being hosted October 3-5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. with conservative leaders and activists, including Executive Director Charlie Kirk, the organization's founder.

