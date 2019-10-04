Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.US Marketsread more
Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.Marketsread more
CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...Politicsread more
PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.Technologyread more
Friday's jobs report was enough to assuage recession fears but not to the point it takes lower Fed rates off the table. This boosted stocks.Marketsread more
Trump could very well bring up his request to probe Biden again, but it's unlikely to come up in official U.S. trade talks with China.Politicsread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.Marketsread more
The latest omen for the sector came in the government's jobs report, which showed that manufacturing posted net job losses.Marketsread more
House Democrats on Friday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence turn over documents related to President Donald Trump's call with the Ukrainian president at the heart of...Politicsread more
The Dow closed 372.68 points higher, or 1.42% at 26,573.72. The S&P 500 gained 1.42% to close at 2,951.01. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to 7,982.47. Friday's gains came after the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot among Wall Street traders.
The U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September, missing a Dow Jones estimate of 145,000. However, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, which is a 50-year low. The report was good enough to stave off recession fears while lackluster enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to lower rates by another 25 basis points later this month. One trader described the report as "Goldilocks."
Apple rose TK% after Nikkei reported the tech giant is ramping up production of its iPhone 11 by 10%. Other tech stocks, including Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Skyworks Solutions traded higher to lead the gains.
Investors will brace for the next round of U.S.-China trade talks. The negotiations will take place in Washington Thursday and Friday. Wall Street will look for signs of substantive progress from the talks as the conflict has dragged on for more than a year. Read more here.