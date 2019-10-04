Skip Navigation
Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

US Marketsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

Here's where the jobs are — in one chart

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on data from the Labor Department.

Economyread more

Here's why Trump's poll numbers are defying the impeachment mess

A very large number of Americans don't have high levels of trust and respect for the government, and they're generally OK with Trump being the junkyard dog who digs it all...

Politicsread more

Watch: Trump speaks at Young Black Leadership Summit

Politicsread more

PayPal withdraws from Facebook's libra cryptocurrency

PayPal was one of several corporate backers of Facebook's cryptocurrency project.

Technologyread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Friday's jobs report was enough to assuage recession fears but not to the point it takes lower Fed rates off the table. This boosted stocks.

Marketsread more

Trump's negotiators are unlikely to bring up Biden probe request...

Trump could very well bring up his request to probe Biden again, but it's unlikely to come up in official U.S. trade talks with China.

Politicsread more

Powell says it's the Fed's job to keep the economy in a 'good...

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell described the U.S. economy as being solid, noting the central bank must do what it can to keep it there.

Marketsread more

It's official. Manufacturing is getting crushed

The latest omen for the sector came in the government's jobs report, which showed that manufacturing posted net job losses.

Marketsread more

House Democrats request documents from Mike Pence in impeachment...

House Democrats on Friday demanded that Vice President Mike Pence turn over documents related to President Donald Trump's call with the Ukrainian president at the heart of...

Politicsread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Monday

The first full trading week of the fourth quarter kicks off, the U.S. and China will resume trade talks and we'll get a key reading on the German economy.

Marketsread more
Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

Fred Imbert@foimbert

Dow Jones Industrial Average rallies 369 points

The Dow closed 372.68 points higher, or 1.42% at 26,573.72. The S&P 500 gained 1.42% to close at 2,951.01. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to 7,982.47. Friday's gains came after the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot among Wall Street traders.

'Goldilocks' jobs report boost stocks

The U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September, missing a Dow Jones estimate of 145,000. However, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, which is a 50-year low. The report was good enough to stave off recession fears while lackluster enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to lower rates by another 25 basis points later this month. One trader described the report as "Goldilocks."

Apple, tech lead

Apple rose TK% after Nikkei reported the tech giant is ramping up production of its iPhone 11 by 10%. Other tech stocks, including Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Skyworks Solutions traded higher to lead the gains.

What happens next?

Investors will brace for the next round of U.S.-China trade talks. The negotiations will take place in Washington Thursday and Friday. Wall Street will look for signs of substantive progress from the talks as the conflict has dragged on for more than a year. Read more here.

