Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow closed 372.68 points higher, or 1.42% at 26,573.72. The S&P 500 gained 1.42% to close at 2,951.01. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.4% to 7,982.47. Friday's gains came after the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot among Wall Street traders.

The U.S. economy added 136,000 jobs in September, missing a Dow Jones estimate of 145,000. However, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, which is a 50-year low. The report was good enough to stave off recession fears while lackluster enough to keep the Federal Reserve on track to lower rates by another 25 basis points later this month. One trader described the report as "Goldilocks."