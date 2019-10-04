Your first trade for Friday, October 4

CNBC studied the net change in employment by industry for September based on the data from the Labor Department.Economyread more
The jobless rate dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%, matching a level it last saw in December 1969.Jobsread more
On Tuesday, tensions hit a new high after police shot a protester, the first person hit by live gunfire in nearly four months of unrest.Asia Politicsread more
Stocks opened slightly higher following the release the latest U.S. jobs report, but still headed for their third straight weekly loss.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump took aim at the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, while the country sits at a 50-year low for unemployment under his administration.Marketsread more
As volatility erupted everywhere amid fears of a recession, Goldman Sachs is advising clients to stick with stocks with stable earnings growth.Marketsread more
The top analyst on General Electric sounded the alarm on FridayInvestingread more
The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear arguments over the legality of a controversial Louisiana abortion regulation in its term beginning next week, setting...Politicsread more
Facebook is currently the lead referrer of child exploitation tips, according to the FBI director, but that could change under its new plans.Technologyread more
It has become the two-word rallying cry at Sen. Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign events: "Two cents! Two cents!" There are "two-cents" T-shirts, buttons and magnets.Wealthread more
The U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in August thanks in part to a record level of imports of consumer goods. A fresh round of tariffs loom against China and the...Traderead more
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Carter Worth was a buyer of the Silver ETF.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Disney.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of the 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Constellation Brands.
