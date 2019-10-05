The 20 best companies to work for during the holiday season—and what roles they're hiring for

Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season — and they're going to need all the help they can get in the form of seasonal hires.
The National Retail Federation projects retailers will hire an estimated 530,000 to 590,000 seasonal workers this year, compared with 554,000 in 2018, to help shoppers who are expected to spend around $730 billion between November and December.
Given the heightened demand for retail workers, job-seekers may be in a good position to pick and choose a better work environment for the hectic shopping period.
To do that, Glassdoor analyzed millions of reviews and salaries to rank the top companies to work for during the holiday season. It compiled data from part-time and full-time seasonal workers who held jobs in retail, customer service, sales, labor and transportation at companies who do the most holiday hiring.
Despite having a reputation for nightmarish Black Friday crowds, Best Buy takes the No. 1 spot as the best place to take on a seasonal retail gig. Glassdoor notes that high marks for culture and values, senior leadership and career opportunities have a major impact on employee satisfaction, sometimes even more so than compensation and benefits. According to the career site, 78% of Best Buy employees would recommend their company to a friend, and 77% approve of the CEO.
FedEx, which ensures millions of presents are delivered by Christmas morning, comes in second, and apparel company American Eagle Outfitters ranks third. While retail job openings tick up throughout the summer, holiday hiring accelerates in September and tends to peak by mid-October, according to Glassdoor. Major players including Target, UPS, Amazon and Kohl's made headlines for announcing ambitious holiday hiring plans last month, and many more will follow in the coming weeks.
Read on for the best companies to work for during the holidays.
Part-time rating: 3.9
Full-time rating: 4.0
Open jobs: inventory/merchandising specialist, customer experience specialist, Geek Squad delivery cadet
Part-time rating: 3.9
Full-time rating: 3.7
Open jobs: admin temp, warehouse worker
Part-time rating: 3.8
Full-time rating: 3.6
Open jobs: staffing supervisor, brand ambassador, stock associate
Part-time rating: 3.7
Full-time rating: 3.6
Open jobs: local marketing specialist, seasonal sales advisor
Part-time rating: 3.7
Full-time rating: 3.4
Open jobs: customer care manager, warehouse associate, material handler
Part-time rating: 3.6
Full-time rating: 3.5
Open jobs: fulfillment associate, warehouse/shopper team member, print ops associate
Part-time rating: 3.6
Full-time rating: 3.5
Open jobs: human resources supervisor, human resources interviewer, personal vehicle package driver
Part-time rating: 3.5
Full-time rating: 3.4
Open jobs: cashier, customer service associate, appliances associate
Part-time rating: 3.5
Full-time rating: 3.5
Open jobs: merchandising associate, warehouse associate
Part-time rating: 3.5
Full-time rating: 3.7
Open jobs: customer service representative, stockroom operations associate, HR specialist
Part-time rating: 3.5
Full-time rating: 3.3
Open jobs: retail sales associate, processing associate
Part-time rating: 3.5
Full-time rating: 3.5
Open jobs: beauty advisor, material handler
Part-time rating: 3.4
Full-time rating: 3.5
Open jobs: cashier and general merchandise, merchandise planner, security specialist
Part-time rating: 3.4
Full-time rating: 3.1
Open jobs: operations manager, sample coordinator
Part-time rating: 3.4
Full-time rating: 2.8
Open jobs: cashier/clerk, customer service associate, shift supervisor
Part-time rating: 3.3
Full-time rating: 3.6
Open jobs: store specialist, area supervisor
Part-time rating: 3.2
Full-time rating: 3.6
Open jobs: operations associate, warehouse worker, salon receptionist
Part-time rating: 3.2
Full-time rating: 3.3
Open jobs: visual merchandiser, warehouse associate, baler/battery operator
Part-time rating: 3.2
Full-time rating: 3.2
Open jobs: e-commerce warehouse associate, packaging handler
Part-time rating: 3.1
Full-time rating: 3.2
Open jobs: sales associate, warehouse team member, community event coordinator
