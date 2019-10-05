Skip Navigation
The 20 best companies to work for during the holiday season—and what roles they're hiring for

Best Buy employees get a pep talk before opening during Black Friday sales in San Diego, California on November 24, 2016.
Sandy Huffaker | AFP | Getty Images

Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season — and they're going to need all the help they can get in the form of seasonal hires.

The National Retail Federation projects retailers will hire an estimated 530,000 to 590,000 seasonal workers this year, compared with 554,000 in 2018, to help shoppers who are expected to spend around $730 billion between November and December.

Given the heightened demand for retail workers, job-seekers may be in a good position to pick and choose a better work environment for the hectic shopping period.

To do that, Glassdoor analyzed millions of reviews and salaries to rank the top companies to work for during the holiday season. It compiled data from part-time and full-time seasonal workers who held jobs in retail, customer service, sales, labor and transportation at companies who do the most holiday hiring.

Despite having a reputation for nightmarish Black Friday crowds, Best Buy takes the No. 1 spot as the best place to take on a seasonal retail gig. Glassdoor notes that high marks for culture and values, senior leadership and career opportunities have a major impact on employee satisfaction, sometimes even more so than compensation and benefits. According to the career site, 78% of Best Buy employees would recommend their company to a friend, and 77% approve of the CEO.

FedEx, which ensures millions of presents are delivered by Christmas morning, comes in second, and apparel company American Eagle Outfitters ranks third. While retail job openings tick up throughout the summer, holiday hiring accelerates in September and tends to peak by mid-October, according to Glassdoor. Major players including Target, UPS, Amazon and Kohl's made headlines for announcing ambitious holiday hiring plans last month, and many more will follow in the coming weeks.

Read on for the best companies to work for during the holidays.

1. Best Buy

A shopper makes a purchase at a Best Buy store in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Eddie Seal | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Part-time rating: 3.9

Full-time rating: 4.0

Open jobs: inventory/merchandising specialist, customer experience specialist, Geek Squad delivery cadet

See more here.

2. FedEx

Part-time rating: 3.9

Full-time rating: 3.7

Open jobs: admin temp, warehouse worker

See more here.

3. American Eagle Outfitters

Part-time rating: 3.8

Full-time rating: 3.6

Open jobs: staffing supervisor, brand ambassador, stock associate

See more here.

4. H&M

Part-time rating: 3.7

Full-time rating: 3.6

Open jobs: local marketing specialist, seasonal sales advisor

See more here.

5. The Home Depot

Part-time rating: 3.7

Full-time rating: 3.4

Open jobs: customer care manager, warehouse associate, material handler

See more here.

6. Amazon

Part-time rating: 3.6

Full-time rating: 3.5

Open jobs: fulfillment associate, warehouse/shopper team member, print ops associate

See more here.

7. UPS

United Parcel Service (UPS) employee Eric Brooks scans a package while making a delivery in Washington, D.C.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Part-time rating: 3.6

Full-time rating: 3.5

Open jobs: human resources supervisor, human resources interviewer, personal vehicle package driver

See more here.

8. Lowe's

Part-time rating: 3.5

Full-time rating: 3.4

Open jobs: cashier, customer service associate, appliances associate

See more here.

9. TJ Maxx

Part-time rating: 3.5

Full-time rating: 3.5

Open jobs: merchandising associate, warehouse associate

See more here.

10. Kohl's

Part-time rating: 3.5

Full-time rating: 3.7

Open jobs: customer service representative, stockroom operations associate, HR specialist

See more here.

11. DICK'S Sporting Goods

Part-time rating: 3.5

Full-time rating: 3.3

Open jobs: retail sales associate, processing associate

See more here.

12. Ulta Beauty

Part-time rating: 3.5

Full-time rating: 3.5

Open jobs: beauty advisor, material handler

See more here.

13. Target

Customers exit a Target Corp. store in Colma, California
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Part-time rating: 3.4

Full-time rating: 3.5

Open jobs: cashier and general merchandise, merchandise planner, security specialist

See more here.

14. Michaels

Part-time rating: 3.4

Full-time rating: 3.1

Open jobs: operations manager, sample coordinator

See more here.

15. Walgreens

Part-time rating: 3.4

Full-time rating: 2.8

Open jobs: cashier/clerk, customer service associate, shift supervisor

See more here.

16. Ross Stores

Part-time rating: 3.3

Full-time rating: 3.6

Open jobs: store specialist, area supervisor

See more here.

17. J.C. Penney

Part-time rating: 3.2

Full-time rating: 3.6

Open jobs: operations associate, warehouse worker, salon receptionist

See more here.

18. Macy's

Part-time rating: 3.2

Full-time rating: 3.3

Open jobs: visual merchandiser, warehouse associate, baler/battery operator

See more here.

19. Walmart

Source: Walmart

Part-time rating: 3.2

Full-time rating: 3.2

Open jobs: e-commerce warehouse associate, packaging handler

See more here.

20. Staples

Part-time rating: 3.1

Full-time rating: 3.2

Open jobs: sales associate, warehouse team member, community event coordinator

See more here.

make it

Follow Us

