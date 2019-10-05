The 20 best companies to work for during the holiday season—and what roles they're hiring for

Retailers are gearing up for another blockbuster holiday shopping season — and they're going to need all the help they can get in the form of seasonal hires.

The National Retail Federation projects retailers will hire an estimated 530,000 to 590,000 seasonal workers this year, compared with 554,000 in 2018, to help shoppers who are expected to spend around $730 billion between November and December.

Given the heightened demand for retail workers, job-seekers may be in a good position to pick and choose a better work environment for the hectic shopping period.

To do that, Glassdoor analyzed millions of reviews and salaries to rank the top companies to work for during the holiday season. It compiled data from part-time and full-time seasonal workers who held jobs in retail, customer service, sales, labor and transportation at companies who do the most holiday hiring.

Despite having a reputation for nightmarish Black Friday crowds, Best Buy takes the No. 1 spot as the best place to take on a seasonal retail gig. Glassdoor notes that high marks for culture and values, senior leadership and career opportunities have a major impact on employee satisfaction, sometimes even more so than compensation and benefits. According to the career site, 78% of Best Buy employees would recommend their company to a friend, and 77% approve of the CEO.

FedEx, which ensures millions of presents are delivered by Christmas morning, comes in second, and apparel company American Eagle Outfitters ranks third. While retail job openings tick up throughout the summer, holiday hiring accelerates in September and tends to peak by mid-October, according to Glassdoor. Major players including Target, UPS, Amazon and Kohl's made headlines for announcing ambitious holiday hiring plans last month, and many more will follow in the coming weeks.

Read on for the best companies to work for during the holidays.