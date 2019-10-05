The business of scaring: Halloween drives massive traffic, sales at theme parks

Halloween may not be until the end of October, but for theme parks, it started all the way back in September.

Haunted houses, creepy mazes and coaster-riding ghouls can be found at amusement parks big and small across the United States this time of year.

Spooky-themed events were once a way to extend operations at regional parks well into the autumn. Cold temperatures made riding rollercoasters less appealing and, with school back in session, families were less likely to attend during the weeks after summer ended.

Knott's Berry Farm, which first launched its Knott's Scary Farm event in 1973, was the first park to dream up a Halloween-themed event. Others quickly followed suit. These days, Disney, Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and countless other regional parks have created their own scary and not-so-scary spooktaculars.

"Special events are the key to the success of the theme park business model," Bill Coan, president and CEO of ITEC Entertainment, said. "You find your kind of slow periods and you create an operating attraction that pulses people back to the facility."

But luring guests back to parks in the off-season isn't the only reason theme park operators have embraced Halloween. In fact, there is very little luring that needs to be done.

These events have become incredibly popular with guests both in the U.S. and abroad, often padding the bottom line for operators.

In February, Six Flags reported record results for its Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park events in 2018, which helped boost revenue in the company's fourth quarter by 5%.

"The Fright Fest and Holiday in the Park franchises are booming, and they will continue to boom," James Reid-Anderson, chairman, president and CEO of Six Flags, said during that February earnings call.

Universal also saw record results in 2018 from its Halloween Horror Nights events. Revenue for Comcast's theme parks division rose 3.5% to $1.5 billion during the fourth quarter.