UK police arrest climate activists before protests

These are the taxes Elizabeth Warren has proposed in the 2020...

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has garnered a reputation during the campaign as a liberal firebrand with a plan for everything. Her plans, along with the taxes...

Tim Cook spent a lot of time charming Trump's people, and it's...

Trump seems to listen to Cook and take his concerns seriously. That's a surprising development for a business leader who supported Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016...

Pompeo says State Department will hand over documents to Congress

"We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law," the secretary of state told a news conference in Greece.

How small business, slammed by China tariffs, are minimizing...

The sweeping tariffs imposed on China for its alleged unfair trade practices was intended to set right imbalances that put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. What wasn't...

Trump slams Romney as 'pompous ass' for critique of Ukraine call

President Donald Trump on Saturday called U.S. Senator Mitt Romney a "pompous ass" after his sharp critique of the president's push for other nations to investigate former...

Analysts name their favorite overlooked stocks.

CNBC combed through recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts say may have been "overlooked."

5 big risks that the world's fragile economy doesn't need right...

Global recession fears are rising. CNBC takes a look at some of the potential triggers for a contraction.

This is 'the biggest forward-facing risk for all investors':...

Technological disruption will be the biggest risk facing investors in the coming years, says Will Rhind, founder and CEO of ETF issuer GraniteShares.

US importers stockpile Parmigiano, Provolone as tariffs on EU...

Phil Marfuggi, president and chief executive officer of Ambriola, a unit of Auricchio SpA, one of Italy's largest cheese producers, is among the many importers and shop owners...

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

California's privacy bill could cost companies $55 billion to get...

A report prepared for the California AG's office found the state's new privacy law may cost firms a total of $55 billion for initial compliance.

Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

World News

UK police arrest climate activists before protests

Key Points
  • British police arrested climate change activists in London.
  • The arrests come ahead of planned protests by Extinction Rebellion on Monday.
Police officers detain a man outside Lambeth County Court, during a raid on an Extinction Rebellion storage facility, in London.
Reuters

British police arrested climate change activists in London ahead of planned protests by Extinction Rebellion on Monday, the group and police said.

"Pre-emptive arrests are taking place at one of our warehouses for conspiracy to obstruct highways, even if people didn't intend to join the rebellion," Extinction Rebellion said on Twitter on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for London's Metropolitan Police confirmed arrests had been made but was unable to provide further details.

A Reuters photographer said he saw police breaking down a door to enter a building used by Extinction Rebellion to store equipment ahead of Monday's planned protests.

The group staged 11 days of protests in London in April that disrupted public transport and roads.

On Thursday, Extinction Rebellion activists used a fire engine to hose a red liquid at the British finance ministry's headquarters in London to draw attention to what they said was the government's failure to avert climate disaster.

