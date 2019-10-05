US-North Korea nuclear talks have broken off, North Korean negotiator says

Skip Navigation
These are the taxes Elizabeth Warren has proposed in the 2020...

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has garnered a reputation during the campaign as a liberal firebrand with a plan for everything. Her plans, along with the taxes...

Politicsread more

Tim Cook spent a lot of time charming Trump's people, and it's...

Trump seems to listen to Cook and take his concerns seriously. That's a surprising development for a business leader who supported Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016...

Technologyread more

Pompeo says State Department will hand over documents to Congress

"We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law," the secretary of state told a news conference in Greece.

Politicsread more

How small business, slammed by China tariffs, are minimizing...

The sweeping tariffs imposed on China for its alleged unfair trade practices was intended to set right imbalances that put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. What wasn't...

Small Business Playbookread more

Trump slams Romney as 'pompous ass' for critique of Ukraine call

President Donald Trump on Saturday called U.S. Senator Mitt Romney a "pompous ass" after his sharp critique of the president's push for other nations to investigate former...

Politicsread more

Analysts name their favorite overlooked stocks.

CNBC combed through recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts say may have been "overlooked."

Marketsread more

5 big risks that the world's fragile economy doesn't need right...

Global recession fears are rising. CNBC takes a look at some of the potential triggers for a contraction.

World Economyread more

This is 'the biggest forward-facing risk for all investors':...

Technological disruption will be the biggest risk facing investors in the coming years, says Will Rhind, founder and CEO of ETF issuer GraniteShares.

ETF Edgeread more

US importers stockpile Parmigiano, Provolone as tariffs on EU...

Phil Marfuggi, president and chief executive officer of Ambriola, a unit of Auricchio SpA, one of Italy's largest cheese producers, is among the many importers and shop owners...

U.S. Newsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

California's privacy bill could cost companies $55 billion to get...

A report prepared for the California AG's office found the state's new privacy law may cost firms a total of $55 billion for initial compliance.

Technologyread more

Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

US Marketsread more
Asia Politics

US-North Korea nuclear talks have broken off, North Korean negotiator says

Key Points
  • Working-level nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States have broken off, North Korea's chief negotiator said on Saturday.
  • North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un supervises a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
KCNA | Reuters

Working-level nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States have broken off, North Korea's chief negotiator said on Saturday.

"The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectation and finally broke off," the North's chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, told reporters through an interpreter outside the country's embassy in Stockholm.

The North Korean delegation arrived in Stockholm on Thursday for the working-level denuclearization talks.

North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. The launch was the most provocative by North Korea since it resumed dialogue with the United States in 2018. U.N. Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology.

VIDEO5:1305:13
Here's a recap of what happened at the G-20 and what to watch for next
Squawk Box