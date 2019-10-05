These stocks have 'overlooked' stories, Wall Street analysts say

The Wendy's Co. logo is seen on a cup displayed for a photograph at a restaurant location in Daly City, California.

Many investors may be concentrating on some of Wall Street's biggest companies but analysts told clients this week not to overlook these other compelling stocks.

CNBC combed through the most recent stock research to find stocks which analysts say have "overlooked" stories. Stocks include Capri Holdings, Wendy's, Medtronic, VF Corporation, and TriNet Group.

Fast food chain Wendy's recently announced it would debut a breakfast menu at its stores nationwide and one analyst thinks it could be a positive catalyst for the company and something investors shouldn't ignore.

"We are increasingly optimistic on WEN's upcoming breakfast roll out following channel checks," BMO analyst Andrew Strelzik said.

"With the focus largely on 2020 estimates comps/cash flow implications, we believe WEN's attractive post-investment free cash flow potential has been overlooked," he said. Free cash flow is the cash left over after a company pays for its operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Wendy's stock is up 2.77% on the week.

Medical device maker Medtronic finally announced that its long awaited robot assisted surgery system would begin to make its debut early next year.

It's just one of the products in the company's burgeoning pipeline that analysts at J.P. Morgan called, "deep and often overlooked."

"As we move through fiscal year 2020 and into fiscal year 2021, we think investors will want to own Medtronic not only for the expected top-line acceleration, but also for the potential upside in the out-years as we believe many of these pipeline catalysts aren't appropriately modeled by the Street," they said.

Shares of the company are up 0.58% on the week.

One company's simply been "overlooked" because it really hasn't been covered by many analysts, according to Berenberg.

TriNet Group provides businesses with human resource solutions including payroll, benefits, risk management and compliance.

"We believe TriNet's lack of analyst coverage has meant its solid delivery in recent years may have been overlooked and believe now is a good time for investors to revisit the story," analyst Sam England said.

TriNet is down 4.99% on the week.

Here's what analysts say are "overlooked" stock stories: