Here's why NBA players make more money than MLB and NFL athletes — both on and off the court

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

These are the taxes Elizabeth Warren has proposed in the 2020...

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has garnered a reputation during the campaign as a liberal firebrand with a plan for everything. Her plans, along with the taxes...

Politicsread more

Tim Cook spent a lot of time charming Trump's people, and it's...

Trump seems to listen to Cook and take his concerns seriously. That's a surprising development for a business leader who supported Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, in 2016...

Technologyread more

Pompeo says State Department will hand over documents to Congress

"We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law," the secretary of state told a news conference in Greece.

Politicsread more

How small business, slammed by China tariffs, are minimizing...

The sweeping tariffs imposed on China for its alleged unfair trade practices was intended to set right imbalances that put U.S. companies at a disadvantage. What wasn't...

Small Business Playbookread more

Trump slams Romney as 'pompous ass' for critique of Ukraine call

President Donald Trump on Saturday called U.S. Senator Mitt Romney a "pompous ass" after his sharp critique of the president's push for other nations to investigate former...

Politicsread more

Analysts name their favorite overlooked stocks.

CNBC combed through recent Wall Street research to find stocks that analysts say may have been "overlooked."

Marketsread more

5 big risks that the world's fragile economy doesn't need right...

Global recession fears are rising. CNBC takes a look at some of the potential triggers for a contraction.

World Economyread more

This is 'the biggest forward-facing risk for all investors':...

Technological disruption will be the biggest risk facing investors in the coming years, says Will Rhind, founder and CEO of ETF issuer GraniteShares.

ETF Edgeread more

US importers stockpile Parmigiano, Provolone as tariffs on EU...

Phil Marfuggi, president and chief executive officer of Ambriola, a unit of Auricchio SpA, one of Italy's largest cheese producers, is among the many importers and shop owners...

U.S. Newsread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo next week as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

California's privacy bill could cost companies $55 billion to get...

A report prepared for the California AG's office found the state's new privacy law may cost firms a total of $55 billion for initial compliance.

Technologyread more

Dow rallies more than 350 points after 'Goldilocks' jobs report

Stocks closed higher on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report hit the sweet spot with Wall Street traders.

US Marketsread more
Sports

Here's why NBA players make more money than MLB and NFL athletes — both on and off the court

Darren Geeter
VIDEO16:5016:50
Why NBA players out earn other US athletes
Sports

It seems like every year, pro athletes in the NFL, NBA and MLB are signing new record-breaking contracts every season. But not all players are landing headline-worthy deals, and there are pretty sizable gaps in average player compensation across the three leagues.  

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) kisses the trophy after the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, Game 6 at Oracle Arena.
Rick Madonik | Toronto Star | Getty Images

The NFL is one of the biggest and most profitable sports leagues in the United States, yet average player salaries are less than their peers in the MLB and NBA. There are three big reasons for the disparity in pay: league structure, salary caps and rules around "guaranteed money" for players.

NBA pros have it especially good. In addition to having a higher average salary per player, they also make more money off the court than athletes in the NFL and MLB. That's partly because NBA players have a bigger fan base outside the US.

Watch more:
How cricket in India became one of the most valuable opportunities in sports
Here's how much rookies make after the NFL Draft

Next Article
VIDEO10:4010:40
The business of India's multibillion-dollar cricket league
Sports