China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal with talks set to restart

Top Stories
Top Stories

UAW says GM labor talks 'have taken a turn for the worse'

The UAW said the sides will continue to negotiate but the most recent proposal from the company on Sunday morning was inadequate.

Autosread more

There's now a second whistleblower in the Trump Ukraine case

This whistleblower has first-hand knowledge of allegations listed in a previous whistleblower's complaint, the laywer said.

Politicsread more

China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal

China's offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, the report said.

Politicsread more

A new smaller, cheaper iPhone could boost sales, top Apple...

Kuo's estimates suggest that Apple is selling a higher proportion of low-cost iPhones than last year.

Technologyread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

Stocks will try to regain their mojo as China and the U.S. hold long-awaited trade negotiations in Washington.

Marketsread more

'Joker' has highest October opening weekend of all-time

"Joker" hauled in $93.5 million in its opening weekend, the highest debut for a film released in October in cinematic history.

Entertainmentread more

Tech 'break-up value' analysis seeks to make the stocks look...

With news of policy threats increasing, Wall Street has taken to highlighting the value of individual pieces of 'FANG' companies.

Trading Nationread more

This is the 'key driver' in PNC's bull case for Q4

PNC Financial's Amanda Agati believes earnings will help boost stocks over the next three months.

Trading Nationread more

These stocks could under-perform in a progressive Democratic...

J.P. Morgan's list includes U.S. companies that would be affected by policy initiatives in areas like anti-trust, financial regulation, climate change, healthcare reform and...

Marketsread more

US small businesses fight an uphill battle against counterfeiters...

While the discussion about protecting IP has focused on big tech companies, small businesses are fighting an uphill battle with limited resources to protect their patents and...

Traderead more

These are the taxes Elizabeth Warren has proposed in the 2020...

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has garnered a reputation during the campaign as a liberal firebrand with a plan for everything. Her plans, along with the taxes...

Politicsread more

North Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US in Sweden

North Korea's top negotiator said late on Saturday that working-level nuclear talks in Sweden between officials from Pyongyang and Washington had broken off, dashing prospects...

Asia Politicsread more
Politics

China is reportedly reluctant to agree to a broad US trade deal with talks set to restart

Emma Newburger@emma_newburger
President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

Chinese officials are growing hesitant to pursue a broad trade deal with the U.S. in negotiations set to begin this Thursday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Vice Premier Liu He, who will lead negotiations for China, told dignitaries that his offer to the U.S. will not include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies, according to to Bloomberg. These are among the Trump administration's main demands in the trade talks.

The U.S.-China trade talks also near as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, after the president suggested in a phone call with Ukraine's president that the country investigate Joe Biden, a potential 2020 rival, and his son Hunter. People close to the administration, however, say the impeachment inquiry has not impacted trade talks with China.

As trade negotiators prepare for this week, tensions have also grown after reports revealed that Trump officials were weighing some curbs on U.S. investments in China, including possibly blocking all U.S. financial investments in Chinese companies. White House trade policy director Peter Navarro, however, denied those reports and called them "fake news."

Read the full Bloomberg News report here.