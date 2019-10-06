Floating NYC art installation shows East River's pollution level

But a new art installation, which provides real-time data on the cleanliness of the water, is aiming to show that it might not actually be all that bad.

The installation, created by PLAYLAB Inc., Family New York and Friends of +POOL and funded by Heineken, The Howard Hughes Corporation and the National Endowment for the Arts, is a 50 x 50-foot plus sign composed of a series of LED lights that change color based on the water quality. They glow blue when the water is safe to swim in, and pink when it's not. The direction with which the lights illuminate is based the movement of the water's current, and the speed with which the lights move is determined by the water's velocity.

The "+" design of POOL+ Light symbolizes "the positive steps we have taken to improve water quality since the Clean Water Act of 1972," according to the installation's website, and it's also "a symbol of inclusivity in that the water that surrounds us belongs to no one single group, but to everyone."

The sculpture is located off lower Manhattan's Pier 17. It's part of +POOL's grander ambition of building a public swimming pool within the East River, which has faced a series of roadblocks since the idea was initially proposed in 2010.

Friends of +Pool managing director Kara Meyer believes the timing of the installation was fortuitous, given the growing emphasis on how society interacts with the natural resources that surround us, all within the broader conversation about climate change.