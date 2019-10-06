Andy Reid became the second-youngest NFL head coach when he was first hired—here's how he landed the job

Legendary football coach Andy Reid hustled his way to the top, working for various college programs before landing his first gig in the NFL as the tight ends coach for the Green Bay Packers. That was in 1992.

In 1999, at age 40, he became one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL, when the Philadelphia Eagles hired him to lead their team.

"The Eagles' unique job search and a series of then-unorthodox interviews helped Reid, a relative unknown at the time, beat out Jim Haslett for the job," ESPN reported in a 2019 feature. Haslett had years of experience working as a defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, meaning he was in charge of all of their defensive players, while Reid hadn't yet worked as a coordinator — only as a positions coach.

Still, Reid got the job: "The Eagles' offer made Reid, then 40, the second-youngest head coach in the NFL," ESPN added.

Reid's preparation helped him land the job over his more experienced peers. As former Eagles president Joe Banner recalled: "In comes Andy to our interview with a giant book — they are common now but not back then — and this book is five inches thick and had everything laid out in such detail, about every part of how he'd run the team."

"I mean, everything: from how he'd run camp, to his top 10 candidates for every assistant-coaching position, and summaries, honestly, summaries of every opening speech of every coach he had ever worked for."