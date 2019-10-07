Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump loses NY fed court fight to keep tax returns secret from...

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Politicsread more

Charles Schwab says he would never buy the money-losing companies...

Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.

Marketsread more

The hard data says the US economy is just fine

The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.

Marketsread more

Senators slam NBA for yielding to China over Rockets GM's...

Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.

Politicsread more

US lawmaker introduces bill cutting nicotine in e-cigarettes as...

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is introducing a bill that would cap the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes as lawmakers seek to stem an "epidemic" of teen vaping.

Health and Scienceread more

Apple's new Mac update is out, and iTunes is finally dead

Apple just released its big new Mac update called macOS Catalina. It lets you use iPads as a second screen, splits iTunes into three separate apps and can run new Catalyst...

Technologyread more

Impossible Foods CEO says rival plant-based meat products 'suck'

Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said other companies offering plant-based make products that "suck" and reinforce "the idea that plant-based meat replacements are terrible," in...

Food & Beverageread more

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Wendy's, JetBlue,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Charles Schwab says broker's move to zero commissions was an...

Charles Schwab said the discount broker's latest move to zero commissions was a long-time goal to deliver to investors.

Marketsread more

Acting DHS head walks out of immigration conference as protests...

McAleenan, who was a keynote speaker at the conference, was met by protesters in the crowd who yelled, "When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!"

Politicsread more

Confidence in housing weakens just as homes become more...

Lower mortgage rates are making buying a home slightly more affordable, but financial concerns are outweighing that benefit and lowering overall confidence in housing.

Real Estateread more
Tech

Apple's new Mac update is out, and iTunes is finally dead

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple just released its big new Mac update, macOS Catalina.
  • It has lots of new features, like the option to let you use an iPad as a second screen.
  • It also kills iTunes and replaces it with three separate apps: Apple TV, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.
  • Developers can also bring their iPad apps to the Mac using a technology Apple calls Catalyst.
macOS Catalina
Apple

Apple just released its big new software update for Macs. It's called macOS Catalina. Like iOS 13, which was recently released for iPhones, it offers a lot of new features for most Macs made in 2012 or later.

Here's a look at what's new and how to update your Mac.

Sidecar

Sidecar in macoS Catalina lets you use your iPad as a second display.
Apple

Sidecar is a new option that lets you use your iPad as a second display on your Mac. This is useful if you're at a desk and want to drag windows over to another screen. To use it, tap the AirPlay button in the top-right corner of your screen and then select your iPad. It works with newer iPads that support the Apple Pencil, and you don't even have to plug your iPad into your Mac. I tried Sidecar briefly on a beta of macOS Catalina and liked that there wasn't any lag and it worked just like I had plugged a second monitor into my computer.

iTunes is dead

Apple Music will replace iTunes in macOS Catalina this fall.
Apple

iTunes is dead in macOS Catalina. It's replaced by three separate apps: Apple TV, Apple Music and Podcasts. It's a smart move, since Apple users have complained for years about how clunky and bloated iTunes has become. Now, everything is separated into different places. It works well, since now I don't have to dig around iTunes to find my movies or the music tab. I can just open the app for what I need.

Music is focused purely on Apple Music streaming and the tunes you've purchased. You can browse your library, find new music in Apple Music if you pay for it, or buy and download new tunes.

Apple TV lets you watch and download movies you've purchased, browse through Apple TV Channels like HBO and Showtime and, soon, will let you play shows from Apple TV+.

Podcasts lets you play your favorite podcasts and find new ones. A cool discovery feature I like also lets you search for content inside podcasts. So, if there's a person or topic you're interested in, you can find if it's been mentioned in any podcasts through search.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade recently launched on iPhones and iPads, and now it's on the Mac as well. This is Apple's $5 per month premium game service. Some games support Xbox One or PS4 controllers. You can easily connect them with Bluetooth and use them to control a game. There aren't as many games in Apple Arcade for Mac as there are on iPhones and iPads, but new games are launching soon and will continue to be released.

Mac Catalyst

Catalyst on macOS Catalina is a new feature that lets developers port over their iPad apps to Mac. Apple first started this last year by launching some of its own iOS apps on the Mac, including News and Stocks. This year, Podcasts was built using Catalyst.

The tools allow developers to bring over their existing iPad apps right to the Mac, which means you might start to see some of your favorite apps that weren't otherwise available on your computer. Some of the apps I've tried include Carrot Weather and TripIt, which gives you an overview of your trips including flight times, hotel and car reservations, and more.

How to update to macOS Catalina

macOS Catalina
Apple

That's just a taste of what's new in macOS Catalina. There are new accessibility features that let you control your Mac by voice, Screen Time controls that will limit how long you can use certain apps and new security features. A full list of the changes is available on Apple's Catalina website.

Before you update your Mac to macOS Catalina, make sure you've backed up everything you need. Plug your Mac in and make sure you're connected to a fast Wi-Fi network. And make sure you have about an hour or so of free time where you don't need to use your computer.

Then do this:

  • Tap the Apple icon on the top-left of your computer screen.
  • Select System Preferences.
  • Choose Software update.
  • Your computer will install macOS Catalina.

I prefer the method above, but you can also find macOS Catalina in the Mac App Store.

VIDEO3:2303:23
iPhone 11 review: Lots of small improvements that add up to a solid phone
Tech

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.