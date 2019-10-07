Best Buy kicks off holiday season hiring with fairs across the country

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump loses NY fed court fight to keep tax returns secret from...

Trump immediately appeals the ruling, which relates to a probe of hush money payments paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Politicsread more

Charles Schwab says he would never buy the money-losing companies...

Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.

Marketsread more

The hard data says the US economy is just fine

The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.

Marketsread more

Senators slam NBA for yielding to China over Rockets GM's...

Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.

Politicsread more

US lawmaker introduces bill cutting nicotine in e-cigarettes as...

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., is introducing a bill that would cap the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes as lawmakers seek to stem an "epidemic" of teen vaping.

Health and Scienceread more

Apple's new Mac update is out, and iTunes is finally dead

Apple just released its big new Mac update called macOS Catalina. It lets you use iPads as a second screen, splits iTunes into three separate apps and can run new Catalyst...

Technologyread more

Impossible Foods CEO says rival plant-based meat products 'suck'

Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said other companies offering plant-based make products that "suck" and reinforce "the idea that plant-based meat replacements are terrible," in...

Food & Beverageread more

Houston Rockets GM apologizes for Hong Kong tweet after China...

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey killed a tweet that reportedly said, "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Wendy's, JetBlue,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Charles Schwab says broker's move to zero commissions was an...

Charles Schwab said the discount broker's latest move to zero commissions was a long-time goal to deliver to investors.

Marketsread more

Acting DHS head walks out of immigration conference as protests...

McAleenan, who was a keynote speaker at the conference, was met by protesters in the crowd who yelled, "When immigrants are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!"

Politicsread more

Confidence in housing weakens just as homes become more...

Lower mortgage rates are making buying a home slightly more affordable, but financial concerns are outweighing that benefit and lowering overall confidence in housing.

Real Estateread more
Retail

Best Buy kicks off holiday season hiring with fairs across the country

Mallika Mitra@mitra_mallika
Key Points
  • Best Buy is planning to hire thousands of workers ahead of the holiday season. 
  • The electronic retailers will host hiring fairs across the country in October. 
  • The National Retail Federation expects retailers to hire between 530,000 and 590,000 temporary employees this year, compared with 554,000 in 2018, despite trade uncertainty. 
Employees gather for a meeting before opening the doors at a Best Buy Co. store in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

As the holidays approach, Best Buy has kicked off its seasonal hiring by hosting a number of job fairs.

The electronics retailer said Monday it plans to hire "thousands" of workers to assist with the holiday shopping season. Despite the increasingly tight labor market and concerns about how trade uncertainty will impact shopping this year, retailers have started hiring extra hands in anticipation of the holidays.

Best Buy will host a national fair on Oct. 10-11, where the company said all U.S. stores will hold interviews. The company said prospective workers can apply online or in person and that interviews will take place the same day with the potential to be hired on the spot. Hiring fairs for warehouse positions will also be held Oct. 10.

The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's questions on whether it plans to hire more or fewer workers than last year.

The National Retail Federation expects retailers to hire between 530,000 and 590,000 temporary employees this year, compared with 554,000 in 2018. Macy's announced its plan to hire 80,000 temporary workers, while Kohl's announced it plans to hire 90,000 — both in line with their seasonal hiring in 2018. Target plans to hire 130,000, up from the 120,000 it planned to hire last year.

With the unemployment rate at a 50-year low, retailers are offering benefits and perks to attract seasonal workers. Best Buy said it offers "a flexible schedule, competitive wages, 401k eligibility and an employee discount."

Last year, retailers became desperate for help during the holidays, offering workers bonuses and gift cards.

VIDEO5:3105:31
Labor market should remain healthy, says BlackRock's Kate Moore
Squawk Box

Best Buy set new financial targets for the next five years last month. The company said it expects fiscal 2025 revenue to reach $50 billion as it pushes into in-home and health services. The electronic retailer also plans to cut an additional $1 billion in costs over the next five years through efforts such as minimizing returns. CFO Matt Bilunas said the company would adapt to a "flexible workforce model" but did not specifically say the company would be eliminating jobs.

Next Article
Key Points
  • It's still July, but Kohl's just kicked off its seasonal hiring.
  • The retailer says it hopes to fill an "early wave of seasonal positions" at 500 stores, about double the number of locations in last year's early-hiring program.
  • But skilled labor is hard to come by in the U.S.