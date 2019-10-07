Every major analyst loves SmileDirectClub shares even after IPO tanks

Jordan Katzman, co-founder of SmileDirectClub Inc., center, and Alex Fenkell, co-founder of SmileDirectClub Inc., right, look at a monitor during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Wall Street loves SmileDirectClub but the stock's performance is not something to smile about.

Eight major Wall Street firms initiated coverage of the newly-public teeth-straightening start-up on Monday with buy ratings and rave reviews, despite the stock's poor debut.

"We are bullish on the story and see a long runway of continued strong sales growth as the company is poised to benefit from a leadership position in a vastly underpenetrated TAM (total addressable market)," said Bank of America's Michael Ryskin in a note to clients. The firm has a $19 price target on SmileDirectClub.

Shares of SmileDirectClub are down 36% since its initial public offering last month, after tanking 28% on its first day of trading. The online dentistry company's ranks as the fifth worst debut of the 123 companies to go public this year. UBS said the stock's recent underperformance spurs from concerns about third-quarter operational issues impacting revenue growth and new regulatory risks in California weighing on sentiment.

"When the company reports 3Q earnings on November 12th, we believe we will get visibility on growth when management can explain the magnitude and duration of the issues," said UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo.

There is a blackout window following IPOs where major analysts from underwriting firms restrain from writing about the new stocks as to not appear hyping up the shares. It goes back to the rules put in place to create a separation of the investment banking and research units. Now that the blackout is over, analysts are free to write what they want about SmileDirect, though skeptics will say the analysts are still just trying to support shares brought public by their firms.