Houston Rockets GM deletes Hong Kong tweet after China consulate objects

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey apologized on Twitter over a now-deleted tweet that spoke in support of the Hong Kong protests, after his remarks were attacked by the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston and the Chinese Basketball Association.

Morey's apology underscores the difficulty American companies face when they want to do business within China's massive economy, but can't run the risk of saying anything that will upset the country's autocratic government.

"I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention," Morey tweeted on Sunday.

"I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China," he added.

According to the Associated Press, Morey's original, deleted tweet read: "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

His apology had drawn more than a thousand replies as of 10 a.m. Monday Hong Kong time (10 p.m. Sunday ET), most of them urging him not to apologize.

Thousands of Hong Kongers have protested for four months over anxiety about Beijing's creeping influence over the city, which the British handed over to China in 1997. Those protests have become increasingly violent.

The National Basketball Association is now China's most popular sports league and has formed partnerships with some of the country's biggest tech companies. It also opened NBA retail stores there.