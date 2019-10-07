Here's how you can quickly raise your credit score and land a small business loan

Courtney Keating | Getty Images

The past two years have been halcyon times for small businesses searching for capital. The lending landscape has never been higher during the post-recession era, and approval rates have increased steadily at big banks, regional and community banks and at institutional lenders for an ongoing basis. For instance, the SBA reported a record $5,434,518,200 in 7(a) loans in 2018, up from $4,996,271,600 in 2017, and is on a pace to surpass the 2018 figure this year. (The report provides statistics on year to date SBA business loan approval activity comparisons for fiscal years 2012–18 for the period ending Dec. 14, 2018. Despite the robust lending atmosphere, however, not every company seeking capital is able to secure it. Big banks, the most conservative of lenders, approved only 27.8% of the loan applications they received in August, according to the most recent Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index, which has tracked approval rates since 2011. While this is a record high figure, it still means that more than two-thirds of potential borrowers are turned away. Loan approval rates at small banks, buoyed by their activity in processing SBA loans that come with government backing, which minimizes risk, typically hover around 50%. Naturally, this means that half of the businesses seeking small business financing are rejected. Thus, despite lenders' seeming willingness to grant loan requests, many small business owners are declined, especially those with less-than-stellar credit histories. After all, the economy has been as strong as it has ever been in recent memory. If a firm cannot show enough financial strength to obtain a small business loan, one of the reasons is likely that the owner has a below-average credit score.

The science behind the score

Commonly used FICO scores are used by lenders, and they range from around 300 to 850. A good score generally is 700 or above and will allow you to qualify for credit at favorable terms. Any score over 760 is considered excellent, while anything below 650 is considered problematic. More than 7500 lenders nationwide also rely on the Small Business Scoring Service, or FICO SBSS score, to make lending decisions, although they are not required to disclose they are using it. The Small Business Administration now uses the score to prescreen its popular 7(a) loans, according to Nav.com. Like personal credit scores, FICO SBSS rates small businesses by their likelihood of making payments on time. The FICO score ranges from 0–300. The higher the score, the better, but lenders typically prefer a minimum score between 140 and 180. Lenders get to decide what information to review and how much weight to put on different aspects. The score is calculated using both personal and business credit, and other business financial information, such as the number of employees, how many years in business and yearly revenue. There can be valid reasons why a company might have a poor credit history. Entrepreneurs oftentimes underestimate the amount of capital they need when they apply for funding. Start-ups have no track history of payment, of course, and a young entrepreneur may not have a long track record of repaying debts.

Once a company is up and running, inevitably, unforeseen circumstances will arise that negatively impact cash flow (and the ability to pay back debts). For instance, equipment repairs can be costly. Unusual and severe weather can take its toll on the profits of a company. A strong new competitor can enter the marketplace and steal market share unexpectedly. Illness or the loss of a key employees can take a dramatic toll. These factors and others can reduce cash flow and put a business in a position where it needs to borrow to have working capital. Naturally, it is easier to borrow money when times are good. So how can a company raise the firm's credit score and improve its creditworthiness? Here are six expert tips that can make all the difference.

6 expert tips to boost your score fast

1. Review your business credit reports frequently. A company's credit score is derived from complex mathematical calculations created to predict the likelihood of a borrower's default. Credit ratings agencies, such as Equifax and D&B, typically examine the following factors: Company size and structure

Industry risk

Accounts-payable balances

Timeliness of payments

Credit utilization (the percentage of the company's available credit currently in use)

Time in business

Bankruptcies, liens and judgments against a firm The main reason to request your credit report is to check for errors. Perhaps the credit agency has not removed the black mark of a bankruptcy that happened during the recession a decade ago. Maybe there was a stretch when payments were late during lean times and the report does not reflect a more recent steady flow of timely payments. If something is not right with the credit report, do not ignore it; contact the credit rating agency immediately to more quickly reflect accurate information. At a minimum, take advantage of the federal law that lets you get a free report from the three major credit bureaus at least once a year, according to financial advice website NerdWallet. The website for free credit reports is annualcreditreport.com.

The first thing people should know is what version of their credit score a lender is using. Usually, there are three mortgage versions, car versions, and three credit card versions. Maybe a late payment is recorded on just one of the three credit bureaus. Diana Nichols president of Gold Key Consulting