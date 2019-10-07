WWE star John Cena says he's never taken a vacation and will never retire

John Cena has been a professional wrestler with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) since 2002.

Now, at 42, Cena told NBC's "Sunday Today" that he has no plans to retire from the franchise.

"I will never walk away from the WWE," Cena told Willie Geist on NBC's "Sunday Today."

But that doesn't mean Cena hasn't thought about his future beyond wrestling — he said he has considered when and if the time would ever come for him to stop competing.

"When do I walk away with a sense of mental and physical sanity?" Cena told "Sunday Today." "I'm right at that precipice."

"I feel great, I'm in the best shape of my life," he added. "It's not that I couldn't continue, but I think from this point on I run the risk of tipping that balance the wrong way."

But even after Cena hangs up his wrestling belts he said he plans to continue to perform "in any capacity" possible with the WWE.

At the peak of Cena's wrestling career, the grueling WWE schedule meant he would have to train constantly to stay in shape to perform in more than 250 shows a year.