London police arrest 276 climate change protesters

Top Stories
Top Stories

E-cigarettes cause lung cancer in mice, finds first study tying...

How carcinogenic e-cigarette use is for humans "may not be known for a decade," but the study is the first to link vaping nicotine to cancer

Charles Schwab says he would never buy the money-losing companies...

Investing legend Charles Schwab said he would stay away from money-losing IPOs.

Senators slam NBA for yielding to China over Rockets GM's...

Chuck Schumer and Marco Rubio criticized the NBA for its response to Rockets GM Morey's pro-Hong Kong tweet that set off uproar in China.

Private Medicare plan says it is the first to cover Apple Watch...

Devoted Health says it is the first Medicare Advantage plan to offer Apple Watch as a fitness benefit, allowing members to put $150 towards the cost of the device.

The hard data says the US economy is just fine

The so-called hard data, which refers to concrete numbers about the economy such as unemployment, continues to reflect economic strength.

Stocks slide as traders have doubts about a US-China trade deal

Stocks fell slightly on Monday as investors looked ahead to U.S.-China trade talks, which are set to begin later this week.

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Tuesday

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will make comments, a host of economic data is expected and companies including Domino's Pizza and Levi Strauss will report earnings.

That 50-year low in unemployment isn't helping worker paychecks

Sharp drops in unemployment in the past often have brought commensurate earnings, but not this time around.

Microsoft upgraded by Jefferies

Microsoft shares added 0.6% in after hours trading to $137.91 on Monday after the call.

Top GE analyst Tusa sees pension freeze as sign of 'more cuts'...

Tusa, the most bearish analyst on GE's stock, has gained a following in recent years.

A fired CEO remains the most influential person in the rise of...

As food delivery booms thanks to third-party services like DoorDash and UberEats, venture capitalists look to ghost kitchens as the next way to cash in.

Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

Equities remained in a tight range for most of Monday's session as investors awaited key U.S.-China trade talks.

Europe Politics

London police arrest 276 climate change protesters

Key Points
  • Thousands of climate-change protesters took to the streets in cities around the world on Monday.
  • They're launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions and avert an ecological disaster.
Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain October 7, 2019.
Peter Nicholls | Reuters

London's Metropolitan Police said on Monday it had so far arrested 267 people taking part in demonstrations organized by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion.

Thousands of climate-change protesters took to the streets in cities around the world on Monday, launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions and avert an ecological disaster.

"As of 1815hrs today (1:15 p.m. EST), 276 people have been arrested as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests in London," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.